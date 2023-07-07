U.S. Shale Production Costs Finally Drop





After years of rising production costs amid post-pandemic inflation, the US Shale Patch can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the cost trajectory has reached a turning point. Production costs fell 1% year-on-year in the second quarter, marking the first time they have fallen in three years. Drill pipe prices have halved this year, drill rig daily rates are down more than 10%, and steel and diesel costs are also trending lower. According to Goldman Sachs via Bloomberg, drill pipe prices have fallen 50% this year; daily rig rates have fallen by more than 10%, while diesel and steel costs have gradually come down. Only labor has defied this trend as wages continue to rise.

While a single percentage point cut might not make much of a difference to bottom line, Goldman says costs will be 10% lower in 2024, enough to significantly boost earnings and cash flow. The easing of price pressures is welcome: after two years of disappointing earnings and abundant cash flow, the US oil and gas sector is expected to register declines on both indicators in the current year.

According to the Moody’s research report, earnings in the sector will broadly stabilize in 2023, but remain below recent peak levels. Analysts note that commodity prices have fallen from very high levels at the start of 2022, but expect prices to remain cyclically high through 2023. This, combined with modest volume growth, will support a strong generation cash flow for oil and gas producers. Moody’s estimates that U.S. energy sector EBITDA for 2023 will fall to $585 billion in 2023 from $623 billion in 2022. Analysts say weak capital spending, growing uncertainty over supply expansion futures and the high geopolitical risk premium will, however, continue to support cyclically high oil prices. Related: TotalEnergies CEO: Oil Companies Should Set Carbon Targets at Upcoming COP28

But the decline in earnings could be worse than expected if current forecasts are any indication. U.S. oil and gas giant ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) revealed in an SEC filing on Wednesday that it expects to make significantly lower profits in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to low natural gas prices and lower refining margins. Exxon reported record earnings of $11.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023, double the $5.48 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Earnings per share reached $2.79 for the first quarter, beating the Wall Street consensus of $2.60. Exxon predicted second-quarter 2023 profits would hit about $7.8 billion, a sharp drop from $11.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023, with the company posting a $2.2 billion drop in profits in the upstream division due to lower natural gas prices, as well as another decline of $2.2 billion. in the energy products division, due to declining margins in the sector.

Mixed Oil Price Outlook

For the second month in a row, OPEC’s top producer Saudi Arabia has extended its voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels a day by another month, this time through August. The reduction will bring the country’s production to ~9 million barrels/day, the lowest level in several years. Saudi Arabia has single-handedly sacrificed sales volume in an effort to lower oil prices, but has so far reaped few rewards.

The bears remain unconvinced, with Marwan Younes, chief investment officer of hedge fund Massar Capital Management, saying oil price gains are likely to be short-lived.

“The problem is that when you cut production in an already weak environment, the impact is limited. It looks like we could be here for a while,” chief materials strategist Ole Hansen told The Wall Street Journal. premieres at Saxo Bank.

On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley lowered its oil price forecast and predicted a glut of oil in the first half of 2024 thanks to non-OPEC supply growing faster than demand. MS lowered its Brent price outlook for Q3 2023 to $75 from $77.50 a barrel and cut its forecast for Q4 2023 to $70 from $75. The Bank of Wall Street also cut its 2024 oil price forecast by $5 and now expects prices at $70 in the first quarter of 2024; $72.50 in Q2 2024, $75 in Q3 2024 and $80 for the last quarter.

“Despite low investment, non-OPEC+ supply has increased robustly and supply from Iran and Venezuela has increased. We are still modeling inventory draws in the third quarter, but expect weakness oil prices continue as market focus shifts to the first half of 2024 when balances appear to be in excess,” the bank said in a note.

But the bulls are still holding the fort: On Tuesday, TD Securities said oil prices could rise further over the next 6 months, regardless of lingering demand fears as well as growing supply from countries like the United States. Venezuela, Iran and even Russia.

“We expect Crude to rebound in the second half. We think it’s probably not unreasonable to approach $90 over the next six months or so as the worst fears of a recession will ease. When we look at demand growth for 2023, we’re still looking north of two million barrels per day, and we continue to expect OPEC plus to be pretty disciplined on the supply side,” said Bart Melek, global head of commodities strategy at TD Securities in a recent note to investors.

Last month, Goldman Sachs oil ultrabull Jeff Currie again cut his Brent forecast for December, this time to $86 a barrel from $95 and $100 previously. Currie cited increased supply from Russia, Iran and Venezuela; growing recession fears and continued headwinds to higher prices from higher interest rates for its growing downtrend. His forecast is still good for nearly 20% upside.

Oil prices started the second half of the year trading around the $71 a barrel level and have been steadily trading below their 100-day moving average since late April. Oil prices have fallen nearly 12% since the start of the year.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

