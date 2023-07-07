UK house prices fall biggest year over year since 2011: Halifax





UK house prices fell 2.6% year-over-year in June, biggest annual decline since June 2011

LONDON, July 07 (Reuters) – UK house prices fell on an annualized basis last month at the fastest pace in 12 years and a surge in interest rates is likely to signal further weakness in the housing market, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday. .

Home prices fell 2.6 per cent year-over-year in June, following a 1.1 per cent drop in May, Halifax said. It is the largest drop since June 2011.

The price fell 0.1% this month after losing 0.2% in May.

Halifax Mortgages Director Kim Kinnaird said the past few months reflected a large year-over-year decline compared to the peak of home prices about a year ago, when prices were relatively flat.

However, it noted that soaring mortgage costs are likely to weaken in the coming months as expectations for higher Bank of England (BoE) interest rates battle inflation.

“It is difficult to predict how deep or lasting the decline in house prices will be,” Kinnaird said, adding that falling inflation could provide some support.

“Currently, the market expects bank rates to peak above 6%, so it is possible that mortgage rates will remain higher for a longer period of time and continue to put pressure on household finances.”

Investors bet on Thursday that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 6.5%, the highest in 25 years, by December in the face of stubborn inflation.

Lenders, including Halifax, a subsidiary of Lloyds Bank (LLOY.L), and other leading banks have repeatedly repriced their home loan products in recent weeks to try to keep up with soaring financing costs.

History suggests that housing market activity is likely to slow sharply.

A Reuters analysis of the past 35 years found that large increases in swap rates that underpin mortgage financing costs often precede large declines in housing starts.

Halifax said the drop in house prices was the biggest in the southeast of England. In London, prices fell 2.6 per cent year-on-year, the biggest drop since October 2009.

Report: Andy Bruce; Edited by Kate Holton

