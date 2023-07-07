Cluster munitions: US to send munitions banned by more than 100 countries to Ukraine after months of debate





The United States will send cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military assistance program, national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed on Friday, after months of debate within the Biden administration on whether to supply Kiev with the controversial weapons banned by more than 100 countries, including key countries. American allies.

I’m not going to stand up here and say it’s easy, Sullivan told reporters. It’s a tough decision. It is a decision that we postponed. It’s a decision that required careful consideration of the potential harm to civilians. And when we put all of that together, there was a unanimous recommendation from the national security team, and President Biden ultimately decided, in consultation with allies and partners and in consultation with members of Congress, to move forward with this strategy.

President Joe Biden approved the ammunition transfer this week, officials told CNN. CNN first reported last week that the administration is seriously considering the move as Ukrainian forces have struggled to make major gains in their counteroffensive against Russia.

Throughout the conflict, the United States, in the face of intense lobbying, gradually accepted Kiev’s demands for more aggressive weapons, including Patriot missile systems and modern tanks, but the decision to send weapons cluster munitions marks a watershed moment, with the Biden administration agreeing to send a weapon that most countries have agreed should have no place in modern warfare.

Biden said in an interview with CNN Fareed Zakaria on Friday that it was a difficult decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions for the first time, but he was eventually convinced to send the controversial weapons because that Kiev needs ammunition in its counter-offensive against Russia.

It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed it with our allies, I discussed it with our friends on the Hill, Biden said, adding: The Ukrainians are out of ammunition.

The ammunition will be compatible with US-supplied 155mm howitzers, a key artillery piece that has helped Ukraine reclaim territory over the past year, according to the Pentagon. In a statement announcing a new round of aid to Ukraine, the Department of Defense said the United States would provide 155mm artillery shells, including DPICM, or enhanced dual-purpose conventional ammunition. , the type of cluster munitions that the United States currently has in its stockpiles.

Dr. Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters on Friday that Ukraine had given written assurances that it would not use cluster munitions in urban areas populated by civilians. and that there would be a careful account of where they use these weapons.

Cluster munitions scatter bombs over large areas that may not explode on impact and may pose a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to landmines. More than 100 countries, including the UK, France and Germany, have banned munitions under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, but the US and Ukraine are not signatories to the Convention on Cluster Munitions. ‘prohibition.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorias said Friday that supplying ammunition to Ukraine was not an option for Berlin because it is a signatory to the convention. But he refused to weigh in on the US decision to do so. The countries that have not signed the convention – China, Russia, Ukraine and the United States – it is not for me to comment on their actions.

Human rights defenders condemned the decision. Human Rights Watch said in a report on Thursday that the transfer of these weapons would inevitably cause long-term suffering for civilians and undermine international stigma for their use.

Biden will rescind congressional statutory restrictions on the export of ammunition with a misfire rate greater than 1%, ammunition the United States is about to supply may have a misfire rate of up to 2, 35%, said Pentagon press secretary Brig. General Patrick Ryder said Thursday. Biden will invoke Section 614 of the Foreign Aid Act to lift those restrictions, a defense official said, which allows the president to provide foreign aid regardless of export restrictions if it is in the best interest national security of the United States.

Kahl reiterated on Friday that the Pentagon would not supply ammunition with a misfire rate above 2.35%, a rate that was demonstrated by five comprehensive tests conducted by the Department of Defense between 1998 and 2020.

A higher miss rate means that more of the small bombs dispersed by cluster munitions do not detonate on impact, posing a risk to civilians who may encounter them later. Ryder said the Russians used cluster munitions with a misfire rate of up to 40%.

Ukrainian officials have pushed the United States to provide the munitions since last year, arguing that it would provide more munitions for Western-supplied artillery and rocket systems, and help reduce the numerical superiority of Russia in the artillery.

Biden was reluctant at first, officials told CNN, given the number of countries around the world that have banned the munitions.

But changing battlefield conditions inside Ukraine over the past three weeks have prompted U.S. officials to give them renewed and serious attention, and the Pentagon has recommended to Biden that the ammunition be provided. to Ukraine at least on a temporary basis until non-cluster munitions can be replenished, officials said.

It is unclear whether the heavy amount of artillery ammunition Ukrainians expend on a day-to-day basis would be sustainable without cluster munitions if the counteroffensive drags on, officials and military analysts said. Biden ultimately accepted their assessment.

Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said the US move was a gesture of desperation.

As part of continued assistance to the kyiv regime, Washington is considering the possibility of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine. It has been talked about since the spring, Gryzlov told Russian news agency TASS on Friday.

Now the Western hawks have realized that the much-heralded counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not go as planned, so they are trying at all costs to give it at least some momentum. In fact, it’s a gesture of desperation, Gryzlov said.

