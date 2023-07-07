



The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms for much of the UK, forecasting heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

The warning, which goes into effect tomorrow from 9am until midnight, covers a huge swath of England and Scotland.

Commuters using public transit have been warned that rail and bus services could be delayed or canceled “in floods or lightning strikes” while motorists could face difficult driving conditions and road closures.

The Met Office added that “homes and businesses can flood quickly,” including power outages. “It can flow rapidly or cause deep flooding, which can be life threatening.”

Image: The National Weather Service has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for much of the UK.

Wimbledon could be disrupted following high temperatures that issued a yellow heat health alert on Friday after the National Weather Service predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week.

From today to the weekend, temperatures of 27-30℃ are expected nationwide.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) and the National Weather Service have issued heat warnings for London, the South East, East Midlands, West Midlands, East England, Yorkshire and the Humber until Sunday morning.

People with underlying medical conditions and the elderly should be careful in humid and hot weather.

Image: Temperatures likely peak at 30C.

However, on Saturday evening, heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected to cool off the cold wave.

The Met Office’s Grahame Madge said thunderstorms would be “terrific” as they would travel down Britain’s “spine”.

“There will potentially be significant thunderstorms running down the UK’s spine on Saturday. Then we’ll return to fresher conditions once the cold front passes,” Mr Madge said.

According to the weather forecast, lightning, hail and strong gusts of wind may be frequent.

According to a spokesperson for the Korea Meteorological Administration, the temperature before severe weather is not a ‘hot area’.

“Temperatures can reach 20 degrees and potentially hit the threshold of a heat wave up to 30 C, but the duration is unknown,” Madge added.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, UKHSA’s Head of Extreme Weather and Health Protection, said: “Expected high temperatures are expected to be short-lived, but may primarily affect people over the age of 65 or with pre-existing health conditions.

“If you have friends, family or neighbors who are more vulnerable, it’s important to check on them and make sure they are aware of the forecast and are following the advice they need.”

The Bureau of Meteorology expects temperatures to be the hottest in South East and East Anglia, peaking around 5pm on Saturday.

Rain is expected in parts of England next week, dampening Wimbledon’s play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-met-office-forecast-temperatures-heat-warning-thunderstorms-12916410

