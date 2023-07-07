United States Completes Chemical Weapons Stockpile Destruction Operations > US Department of Defense > Liberation





Today US officials announced that the last round of the country’s obsolete stockpile of chemical weapons has been safely destroyed – a milestone in the disarmament process that has been ongoing for decades.

This achievement marks the destruction of all chemical weapons stockpiles declared to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague. The OPCW is the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international arms control treaty that the United States ratified in 1997. The treaty prohibits the development, production, acquisition, storage, retention, transfer or use of chemical weapons by all members. This achievement fulfills the United States’ commitment to complete its destruction operations by September 30, 2023.

“We have a national security imperative and a moral obligation to work to eliminate the threat posed by weapons of mass destruction,” said Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr. A. LaPlante. “This is the first time an international body has verified the destruction of an entire category of declared weapons of mass destruction, which reinforces the United States’ commitment to creating a world free of chemical weapons.”

The last M55 rocket filled with nerve agent sarin was destroyed on July 7 at Blue Grass Army Depot, Kentucky.

“Today is a momentous day for the US chemical demilitarization program,” Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said. “After years of design, construction, testing and operations, these obsolete weapons have been safely disposed of. The military is proud to have played a key role in bringing about this demilitarization.”

As mandated by Congress in 1986, the destruction of the United States chemical weapons stockpile, which at one time included more than 30,000 tons of chemical warfare agents in explosive-configured weapons and bulk containers, began in 1990 on Johnston Atoll in the Pacific. The U.S. military then successfully completed weapons destruction at six additional sites across the continental United States by 2012 at facilities in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland, Oregon, and Utah.

While these stockpiles were being destroyed, additional legislation required the Department of Defense to evaluate and demonstrate alternative technologies for destroying chemical weapons by means other than incineration. The successful implementation of alternative technologies resulted in the safe destruction of the remaining chemical weapons stored at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado and the Army Blue Grass Depot in Kentucky.

In addition, a team of Colorado companies led by Bechtel National, Inc. completed the destruction of more than 780,000 mustard-filled projectiles at the U.S. Army’s Pueblo Chemical Depot on June 22. Destruction operations at Pueblo began in March 2015, with over 2,613 US tons of chemical agents destroyed by a neutralization method followed by bioprocessing and explosive destruction technologies.

The last munition was destroyed on July 7 in Kentucky by a joint venture team led by Bechtel National, Inc. and Parsons Corporation, using neutralization and explosive destruction technologies to eliminate more than 100,000 mustard-filled projectiles and of nerve agent and filled with nerve agent. rockets. Destruction operations at Blue Grass Army Depot began in June 2019, with over 523 US tons of chemical agents safely destroyed.

Hon. Deborah G. Rosenblum, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs, noted the dedication of the chemical weapons workforce.

“I applaud the successful efforts of management and labor to reach this extraordinary milestone,” Rosenblum said. “The level of resolve and determination to overcome the challenges was nothing short of exceptional. This achievement demonstrates our credibility with the international community and has helped the US government close this particular chapter in US military history.”

Michael S. Abaie, director of the DoD’s Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives Program, said the facilities would enter a shutdown phase for the next three to four years.

“This includes the disposal of secondary waste, the decontamination and decommissioning of facilities and equipment, the disposal of assets, the demolition of certain facilities and the closing of contracts and environmental permits. During the closure, security of the workforce, the public and the environment will remain the program’s top priority,” said Abaie.

