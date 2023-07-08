UK inflation ‘cut in half by the end of the year’





According to Steven Bell, chief economist for EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, sharp declines in energy and food prices could reduce inflation in the UK to around 4% by the end of 2023.

Bell raised expectations for UK inflation from 3% to 4% by the end of 2023, but said both figures would fall sharply from current levels of above 8%.

The main reason Bell thinks inflation will fall is that energy prices will fall 20% year-over-year in October, reflecting the recent drop in wholesale energy prices.

Bell believes this will result in a sharp drop in food prices, but added that another important factor could be the pound’s performance against its peers.

He said: Sterling fell quite a bit in 2022 and there was a lag in terms of how this would affect prices, but it will soon disappear from the data and Sterling strengthened earlier in the year and it may start to have a small positive effect.

But he expects inflation to fall but he feels the central bank will continue to respond as long as wages rise, so he won’t significantly change the path the Bank of England is currently embarking on, Bell said. .

Gero Jung, chief economist at Mirabaud Asset Management, believes the UK can continue to maintain higher inflation than other European countries, but is another who believes inflation in the developed world will drop sharply later this year.

His reasons for expecting inflation to fall are similar to those of Bells, where the effects of rising energy prices disappear from the data.

He is baffled by the persistence of labor shortages in most economies, as he expects many of those who have dropped out of the workforce to re-enter by now. He thinks inflation may be higher in Britain than in some other countries because he believes labor shortages can persist.

He said input cost inflation, the cost of making goods, has fallen sharply over the past year and this will start to affect consumer prices later this year.

Bell is also relatively optimistic about the near-term outlook for the UK economy. He said uncertainty about energy prices did not, and does not, keep many consumers from indulging in pandemic-era savings in 2022.

