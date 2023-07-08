The United States destroys the last of its declared chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating back to the First World War





RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) The last declared U.S. stockpile of chemical weapons has been destroyed at a sprawling military facility in eastern Kentucky, the White House announced Friday, a step that closes a chapter in the warfare dating back to World War I.

Workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky destroyed rockets filled with GB nerve agent, completing a decades-long campaign to eliminate a stockpile that by the end of the Cold War totaled more than 30,000 tons.

For more than 30 years, the United States has worked tirelessly to eliminate its stockpile of chemical weapons, President Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House. Today, I am proud to announce that the United States has safely destroyed the last munition in this stockpile, bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons.

The weapons destruction is a major turning point for Richmond, Kentucky and Pueblo, Colorado, where an Army depot destroyed the last of its chemical agents last month. It is also a watershed moment for arms control efforts around the world.

The United States faced a September 30 deadline to eliminate its remaining chemical weapons under the International Chemical Weapons Convention, which entered into force in 1997 and has been joined by 193 countries. The munitions destroyed in Kentucky are the last of 51,000 M55 rockets containing GB nerve agent, a deadly toxin also known as sarin, which have been stored at the depot since the 1940s.

By destroying the munitions, the United States is officially emphasizing that these types of weapons are no longer acceptable on the battlefield and sending a message to the handful of countries that have not joined the agreement, according to military experts .

Chemical weapons are responsible for some of the most horrific episodes of casualties, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said in a statement. Although the use of these deadly agents will always be a stain on history, today our nation has finally delivered on its promise to rid our arsenal of this evil.

Friday’s announcement came as the Biden administration also moved to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, a weapon that two-thirds of NATO countries have banned because it can cause multiple casualties. civil. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Ukraine promised to use the ammunition bombs that open in the air and carefully release dozens of small bombs.

Chemical weapons were first used in modern warfare during World War I, where they are estimated to have killed at least 100,000 people. Although their use was later banned by the Geneva Convention, countries continued to stockpile the weapons until the treaty called for their destruction.

In southern Colorado, workers at the Army Pueblo Chemical Depot began destroying the weapons in 2016 and, on June 22, completed their mission to neutralize an entire cache of approximately 2,600 tons of blistering agent. mustard. Projectiles and mortars made up about 8.5% of the country’s original chemical weapons stockpile of 30,610 tons of agent.

Nearly 800,000 chemical munitions containing agent mustard have been stored since the 1950s inside row after row of heavily guarded concrete and earthen bunkers that mark the landscape near a wide swath of farmland east of Pueblo.

The destruction of the weapons alleviates a concern that civic leaders in Colorado and Kentucky admit they have always had in mind.

Those (weapons) that were there were not a threat, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said. But, he added, we always wondered what could happen to them.

In the 1980s, the community around Kentuckys Blue Grass Army Depot rose up against the Army’s original plan to incinerate the 520-ton chemical weapons factories, leading to a decades-long battle over how they would be disposed of. They were able to shut down the planned incineration plant and then, with the help of lawmakers, enticed the military to come up with alternative methods of burning the weapons.

Craig Williams, who became the leading voice of community opposition and later a partner of political leaders and the military, said residents were concerned about potential toxic pollution from burning the deadly chemical agents.

Williams noted that the military had disposed of most of its existing stockpile by burning weapons at other more remote sites such as Johnston Atoll in the Pacific Ocean or at a chemical depot in the middle of the desert. Utah. But the Kentucky site was adjacent to Richmond and only a few dozen miles from Lexington, the state’s second-largest city.

We had a college of over 600 kids a mile from the (planned) chimney, Williams said.

The Kentucky storage facility has housed agent mustard and the nerve agents VX and sarin, largely inside rockets and other projectiles, since the 1940s. The states disposal plant has been completed in 2015 and began destroying weapons in 2019. It uses a process called neutralization to dilute deadly agents so they can be disposed of safely.

The project, however, has been a boon to both communities, and in the face of the potential loss of thousands of workers, both are touting the pool of highly-skilled workers as an asset to businesses looking to expand into their areas.

Workers at the Pueblo site used heavy machinery to meticulously and slowly load aging weapons onto conveyor systems that fed into secure rooms where remote-controlled robots did the dirty and dangerous work of removing the toxic mustard agent, which was designed to blister the skin and cause inflammation of the eyes, nose, throat and lungs.

The robotic equipment removed fuses and spark gaps from the weapons before the mustard agent was neutralized with hot water and mixed with a caustic solution to prevent the reaction from reversing. The byproduct was then broken down in large tanks swimming with microbes, and the mortars and projectiles were decontaminated at 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (538 degrees Celsius) and recycled into scrap metal.

Problem ammunition that leaked or was overpackaged was sent to a stainless steel shielded detonation chamber for destruction at around 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit (593 degrees Celsius).

The Colorado and Kentucky sites were the latest of several, including Utah and Johnston Atoll, where the nations chemical weapons had been stored and destroyed. Other locations included facilities in Alabama, Arkansas and Oregon.

Officials say eliminating the US stockpile is a big step forward for the Chemical Weapons Convention. Only three countries, Egypt, North Korea and South Sudan, have not signed the treaty. A fourth, Israel, has signed but not ratified the treaty.

Concerns remain that some parties to the convention, particularly Russia and Syria, have undeclared stockpiles of chemical weapons. Biden on Friday urged Russia and Syria to fully comply with the treaty and called on the remaining countries to join.

The international chemical weapons watchdog hailed the US move as a historic success of multilateralism, but said challenges remained, such as urging holdouts to join the treaty and destroy and recover old weapons chemicals.

Recent uses and threats of use of toxic chemicals as weapons illustrate that preventing re-emergence will remain a priority for the organization, said Fernando Arias, director general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Arms control advocates hope that this latest US step can serve as a model for eliminating other types of weapons.

It shows that countries really can ban a weapon of mass destruction, said Paul F. Walker, vice president of the Arms Control Association and coordinator of the Chemical Weapons Convention Coalition. If they want to do it, all they need is political will and a good verification system.

DeMillo reported from Little Rock, Arkansas, and Peipert reported from Pueblo, Colorado.

