Controversy over US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine





The Biden administration on Friday approved the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine, prompting concern from human rights groups and some congressional lawmakers about the weapon’s ability to harm civilians and children long after the bombs have fallen.

Cluster munitions are dropped from aircraft or fired by a ground-based weapon system over a target area, spreading dozens to hundreds of submunitions. Weapons are valued militarily because they can hit multiple targets.

But the weapons are banned by more than 100 countries because submunitions spread inaccurately, often fail to explode, and remain explosive hazards for decades.

Washington’s green light to deliver the cluster munitions to Kyiv comes as Ukrainian forces are spending high amounts of ammunition and making slow progress in the counteroffensive that began last month.

Biden defends sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said US bombs would ‘keep Ukraine in the fight’ as they worked through dug-in Russian defenses, which he called a ‘hard sled “.

“The worst thing for civilians in Ukraine is losing the war,” Kahl said. “We want to make sure the Ukrainians have enough artillery to keep them in the fight in the current counter-offensive, and because things are going a little slower than some had hoped.”

Kahl argued that US-supplied ammunition had a much lower hit or miss rate while the Pentagon worked with Ukraine to minimize civilian harm from the ammunition, including obtaining Kiev insurances to provide accurate assessments on where they are used. He said ammunition provided a temporary “bridge” as defense production increased to produce more consistent artillery shells.

At least 38 human rights organizations have publicly opposed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine, where these weapons have already been used during the war with devastating effects.

“These are already all over the country and will need to be cleaned up. That’s not a good enough excuse for the United States to send more,” said Sarah Yager, director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) in Washington. “Lawmakers, policymakers and the Biden administration will likely think twice when images start to come back of children who have been injured by American-made cluster munitions.”

kyiv has long called for cluster munitions. Ukrainian officials have requested almost all advanced weapon systems from Western allies.

After the US decision was leaked, adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office Mykhailo Podolyak said “the number of weapons matters” in the “big bloody war” with Russia.

“So guns, more guns and more guns including cluster munitions,” Podolyak tweeted on Friday.

Eighteen members of NATO, the Western security alliance, have banned cluster munitions and are unlikely to approve of the decision to transfer them to Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday that Berlin is abiding by a major treaty banning the use of weapons, according to multiple reports.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declined to comment on the US decision, but told a news conference Friday that individual members were free to make their own choices regarding weapons.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder said “unity continues to remain very strong” across the alliance during a Thursday briefing.

The cluster munitions destined for Ukraine include those for a 155 millimeter Howitzer artillery gun, which is part of a larger package for Kyiv announced on Friday.

Accuracy concerns

Congress passed a law in 2009 that states that the United States cannot deploy or transfer cluster munitions with a misfire rate greater than 1%. The President may sign a waiver to circumvent this restriction. Existing laws also prohibit the use of weapons in civilian areas.

Ryder said Thursday that they have “multiple variants” of cluster munitions and that Washington will not deliver those with a rate above 2.35%. He said they would choose the lowest rate possible. Kahl confirmed the same figure on Friday.

But human rights groups said the Pentagon had not been transparent with data on misfire rates and called for more clarity. There are also concerns about accuracy and the fact that some bombs, including 155mm weapons, have a much higher miss rate than expected.

So far, Russia and Ukraine have reportedly used cluster munitions during the war, which human rights organizations say has resulted in civilian deaths.

According to HRW’s Yager, Russia’s misfire rate is as high as 40%, while Ukraine’s is 20%. Yager also said the bombs already deployed were a $73 billion cleanup effort.

The Pentagon argues that cluster munitions could help Ukraine advance and stop Russian bombing. But Eric Eikenberry, director of government relations at Win Without War, hit back at the argument, calling it “speculative.”

“We’ve seen this in conflict before,” Eikenberry said, dismissing “the idea that this is going to be a huge windfall, the counteroffensive is going to go forward and we’re going to save lives overall because it will be the miracle weapons that turn the battlefield in our favor and put the Russian artillery out of action.

Eikenberry said the United States was losing its morality by supplying the weapons, which he said was essential to maintaining a cohesive international coalition supporting Ukraine.

“You are starting to introduce cracks in the armor of the moral argument of Ukrainians in the face of the situation,” he continued.

Cluster munitions have been used since World War II and have caused tens of thousands of civilian casualties, particularly in Laos, where the United States dropped millions of bombs in the 1960s and 1970s. Laos are still struggling to overcome unexploded ordnance. The United States last deployed cluster munitions in Iraq in 2003.

Along with Russia and Ukraine, the United States is not a party to a major 2008 treaty, the Convention on Cluster Munitions, signed by 123 countries. The signatories undertake not to use cluster munitions in time of war.

Republicans on the House and Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees supported cluster munitions for Ukraine.

The chairs of each committee sent a letter earlier this year to Biden asking for the weapons’ approval, saying the US versions were “highly effective” and advanced enough to minimize harm to civilians.

Several Democrats have voiced their opposition to the cluster munitions package.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), co-chair of the bipartisan committee on unexploded ordnance and mine clearance, said “victory cannot come at the expense of our American values ​​and therefore democracy itself.” .

“Cluster munitions are indiscriminate, and I strongly oppose the supply of these weapons to Ukraine,” she said in a statement. “Some would argue that these weapons are necessary to level the battlefield given Russia’s reported use of them.

“To these people, I challenge the idea that these weapons are the most effective support we can provide to Ukraine at this time,” the lawmaker added. “I challenge the idea that we should employ the same tactics as Russia, blurring the lines of high morality.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/4085887-ukraine-russia-us-cluster-munitions-controversy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos