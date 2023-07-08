US sends cluster munitions to Ukraine despite humanitarian warningsExBulletin





A man walks past an unexploded tail section of a 300mm rocket that appears to contain cluster bombs launched from a ground-embedded BM-30 Smerch multiple rocket launcher after a bombardment in Lysychansk, Luhansk region , April 11, 2022. Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images .

The United States is supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine to help it defend its territory against Russia, despite concerns from human rights groups that the deployment of such weapons endangers civilians.

Speaking at the Pentagon on Friday, Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, announced a new drawdown of $800 million in military assistance, including DPICMS, or cluster bombs.

US officials have argued Ukraine has provided written assurances to minimize civilian casualties with the use of the controversial munitions as human rights groups point out the weapons drop dozens of bombs that put in danger to civilians. Cluster bombs release a greater number of small bombs over a wide area, and they can continue to pose a deadly risk long after the fighting has ended.

More than 100 countries ban these weapons because unexploded bombs can be picked up by civilians, causing injury or death.

NPR first learned of the plan to send cluster bombs to Ukraine earlier this week.

President Biden told CNN in an exclusive interview that the decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine was “very difficult.”

“And by the way, I discussed it with our allies, I discussed it with our friends on the Hill,” Biden said, according to CNN. “The Ukrainians are out of ammunition.”

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House that Ukraine needed cluster munitions as a “supply bridge” as the United States struggled to to increase the production of other types of artillery to supply Ukraine.

“We will not leave Ukraine defenseless at any point in this conflict, period,” Sullivan said.

A boy walks past rusting halves of cluster bomb shells and other military equipment at a junkyard along the main street in Phonsavanh, Laos, August 1, 1998. Jerry Redfern/LightRocket via Getty Images hide the legend

Sullivan said the United States suspended supply of the munitions as it assessed the risk to civilians and consulted with allies about the decision.

He said Russia used cluster munitions to attack Ukraine, which means the United States will have to help Ukraine with post-conflict clearance under any scenario. Sullivan said Ukraine is motivated to use weapons in a way that minimizes risk to its citizens, and has also formally agreed to use them with care.

According to one estimate, up to 40% of bombs fail to explode on impact. The cluster munitions the United States supplies to Ukraine will have a failure rate of less than 3%, according to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby told All Things Considered that Ukraine needed these kinds of “innovative” additional tools to successfully counter-offensive against Russian defenses, which he said “are proving very formidable.”

Humanitarian groups warn of their danger to civilians

More than 120 countries have agreed to a 2008 United Nations treaty banning their use. The United States, Russia and Ukraine are not among them.

Ahead of the announcement, Sera Koulabdara of the US Campaign to Ban Landmines and the Cluster Munition Coalition called cluster munitions “horrible”.

“Once they’re scattered, they’re scattered across a lot of areas, and they have very, very high miss rates,” Koulabdara told Morning Edition. “Once they are dropped, they will continue to impact the lives of civilians for decades to come, as well as killing civilians today.”

Kulabdara urged Ukrainian and American leaders “to look at history and for the United States of America, our own history in countries like Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Afghanistan [and] Iraq.”

“You learn about the impacts and legacies of wars that this will have on human lives,” Koulabdara said, “the lives of civilians who have names, who have mothers, who have fathers who care about them.”

