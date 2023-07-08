Dollar slips as U.S. job growth slows in June, yen jumps





NEW YORK/LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) – The dollar tumbled on Friday after signs of a less resilient U.S. labor market dampened prospects for how long the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher. high, while the yen jumped on concerns over 10-year rates. The Treasury yield exceeded 4%.

The U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in 2.5 years in June, the Labor Department said in a jobs report that also showed 110,000 fewer jobs were created in April and May than previously.

An increase in the number of people working part-time for economic reasons also suggested a weaker labor market, but the pace of job growth remains high and with inflation still double the Fed’s target rate, a rate hike this month is likely.

Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York, said markets were eyeing next week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, which could show inflation slowing to 3.1%. This would reduce the likelihood of another rate hike by the Fed after the one expected at the end of July.

“It’s an inflection point,” he said. “The dollar’s rally in the second half of June was a countertrend correction and the underlying dollar downtrend that began last September-October will resume.”

The yen rose 1.37% to 142.13, a two-week high against the US currency, as the rise in the 10-year Treasury yield above 4% heightened market concerns over to a possible intervention by Japan in the currency markets, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst.

“Risk aversion being a dominant theme this week, coupled with the dollar-yen lagging around these high levels, makes the market nervous that Japan is about to come back and step in to support the yen,” he said.

“We’re still within striking distance of 145, which appears to be the line in the sand, with Treasury yields – the 10yr in particular holding above 4% – it’s a sign that any move at the decline of the dollar-yen may prove to be very limited.”

The dollar index fell 0.776% to 102.280, while the euro rose 0.72% to $1.0964.

The dollar and other major currencies except the Japanese yen are in a tight trading range as most central banks are engaged in monetary policy tightening to fight inflation.

Strong U.S. economic data on Thursday pushed short-term Treasury yields to their highest level since 2007, reflecting the view that the Fed should raise rates by 25 basis points following a policy meeting in two days on July 26.

After the jobs data, futures were pointing to an 88.8% chance the Fed would hike in three weeks.

Earlier, the Japanese Ministry of Labor announced that regular wages recorded their largest annual increase in May since the start of 1995, reinforcing the view that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will have to change its ultra-loose monetary policy on as soon as possible.

“Stronger wage negotiations are starting to materialize, which is what the BOJ wants. They have been very clear that if they see evidence of more sustained and stronger wage growth, it could give them more confidence in their ability to beat their inflation target and then obviously consider moving away from loose policy settings,” said MUFG strategist Lee Hardman.

The addition of a tailwind to the yen’s rally has caused some squaring of position among speculators, who have built significant bearish positions, Hardman said.

THE YEN WEARS, BE CAREFUL

Weekly data from the US regulator shows speculators are holding a short position in the yen worth $9.793 billion, the largest since May 2022, having nearly doubled in size in the past three months alone.

The yen held just below the 145 level – prompting the BOJ’s first intervention in decades last fall – for around two weeks and authorities made it clear they were concerned about the weakness of the currency.

The Aussie dollar was up 0.8% at $0.6681, but is still battered by weak Chinese economic data and broad risk aversion. The offshore yuan fell 0.4% to 7.2257.

Bid rates for currencies at 3:46 p.m. (1946 GMT)

Reporting by Herbert Lash, Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes, Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis and Marguerita Choy

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/dollar-steadies-us-economy-stays-resilient-eyes-nonfarm-payrolls-2023-07-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos