US approves cluster bombs despite humanitarian concerns





National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also responded to humanitarian concerns over controversial cluster bombs by stressing the need for artillery in Kiev and saying Ukraine was already a target of Russian cluster bombs.

We recognize that cluster munitions have created a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance, Sullivan said during a White House press briefing. That is why we postponed the decision for as long as we could, but there is also a huge risk of civilian damage if Russian troops and tanks go over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory and submit more Ukrainian civilians because Ukraine does not have enough artillery.

Cluster munitions are designed to destroy multiple targets at once by dropping explosive bombs over a wide area, risking injury to civilians or other unintended targets. Both sides are already actively using weapons. Ukrainian cluster munitions killed at least eight civilians in Izium last year, Human Rights Watch said.

Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for defense policy, told reporters on Friday that the United States would supply Ukraine with its most modern cluster munitions with misfire rates below 2.35% , meaning bombs are less likely to fail when deployed. The Pentagon also received written assurances from Kyiv that the bombs would not be used in urban areas populated by civilians, Kahl said.

I am as concerned about the humanitarian situation as anyone, but the worst thing for civilians in Ukraine is if Russia wins the war, Kahl said.

The United States is not a party to the 2010 Convention on Cluster Munitions, an international ban on their use signed by more than 100 countries.

Russia launched this unprovoked war against Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. Russia could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities and people. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The ammunition marks another example where the United States finally approved weapons following repeated requests from Kyiv. Washington was previously hesitant to send cluster munitions because of the risk of civilian casualties and the rapid pace at which Ukraine has used weapons.

Cluster munitions are among the most harmful weapons for civilians, as they scatter bombs indiscriminately over a wide area that often fail to explode on initial impact, leaving misfires that litter communities and put endangering civilians, especially children, decades after a conflict has ended, the US Cluster Munition Coalition, an organization that supports a comprehensive ban on US cluster bombs, wrote in a statement Friday.

The argument I make is that Russia has already planted tens of millions of these bombs on Ukrainian territory, Sullivan said. So we have to ask ourselves, does Ukraine’s use of cluster munitions in that same territory actually represent further harm to civilians, given that that area will have to be cleared anyway?

