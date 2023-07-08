UK weather: 3 days of life-threatening thunderstorm warning as temperatures soar to 30 degrees Celsius





A three-day thunderstorm warning has been issued as the Met Office warns sunny weather with temperatures soaring to 30C will turn stormy in some areas this weekend.

A yellow warning goes into effect across Northern Ireland from 11:00 to 18:00 on Friday, with heavy rains disrupting travel and potentially causing life-threatening flooding.

Warnings mainly apply to western regions including Londonderry/Derry, Donegal and Coleraine with possible 20-30mm of rain.

The National Weather Service has warned that sunny weather could turn to stormy weather this weekend.

But on Saturday, thunderstorm warnings will cover most of Scotland and England, extending from northern Scotland to London from 9am to midnight.

The Met Office warned that flooding of homes and businesses could occur quickly, with flooding, lightning, hail or high winds damaging some buildings and causing rapid or deep flooding that could pose a risk to life.

The 3-day warning starts on Friday in parts of Northern Ireland.

A thunderstorm warning will cover most of Scotland and England on Saturday.

Thunderstorms will move back into Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Heavy rain and thunder are expected to sweep parts of England on Saturday morning before moving into northern England and Scotland in the afternoon and evening. In some areas, up to 50mm of heavy rain can fall in a short period of time.

At the end of the weekend, thunderstorms can be seen moving back into Northern Ireland. However, this time a nationwide alert will be issued from 10:00am to 9:00am on Sunday. Some areas with heavy rainfall can experience between 25mm and 35mm for several hours.

Temperatures in London on Friday are expected to reach highs of 29C.

The mercury will be a bit lower with a warm 23C in Manchester on Saturday.

Sunday is expected to welcome the lowest temperatures all weekend, ranging from 20C in Glasgow to 22C in London.

Despite warming weather over the weekend for the most part, we expect a steady transition to cooler, more unstable weather with the development of some intense thunderstorms, said Met Office Associate Meteorologist Dan Harris.

The main message right now is to be aware of the potential for lightning, hail and gusty rain, and keep checking the latest forecast. With increased confidence, timely alerts can be issued. However, most places will avoid the worst conditions.

The 5-day forecast for the Met Office is as follows:

Friday 7 July: A very warm and sunny day for many, but Northern Ireland is still wet and windy and there is a risk of thunderstorms in Northern Ireland. Breeze, especially on the west coast.

Along with plenty of evening sunshine, it’s rain that provides a warm, dry evening for most people. It can be stuffy all night and provide an uncomfortable sleeping environment. Showers are possible in the west.

Saturday, July 8: Another warm day on Saturday, but for the time being rain turns to thunderstorms in many areas, especially in the north and east during the afternoon. It is windy from the northwest.

Sunday 9 July – Tuesday 11 July: Fresher and more unstable on Sunday and the following week. There is a risk of heavy rain and strange rumble of thunder.

