Early Amazon Prime Day deals in the US, UK and Germany





Amazons Prime Day is almost upon us. The shopping event will be held on July 11th and 12th. However, if you already own Prime, you can start getting these early Prime Day deals right away.

I’ve tried to find the same product in the US, UK and Germany, but there are different discounts in different regions and sometimes no discount at all.

We’ve also broken it down into categories such as tablets, e-readers, speakers, streaming devices, TVs, and Wi-Fi routers.

tablet

Amazon’s Fire tablet is one of the cheapest Android tablets you can find, and at least one with a recognizable brand name. Amazon’s own settings are out of the box, but very easy to change once you catch a drift.

The 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10.1 tablet has a 1,920 x 1,200px display and dual speakers (plus a 3.5mm jack). With up to 12 hours of battery life, it’s great for streaming, but with an octa-core CPU and half-powered GPU, you can even do light gaming.

If you prefer, you can choose the Fire HD 10 Plus model with extra RAM capacity. It also supports 15W wireless charging (primarily for use with an optional dock).

Unfortunately, the new Fire Max 11 tablet is not included in the Prime Day promotion. It’s easily the best of the bunch and is priced accordingly. This 11 tablet features a more powerful chipset (MediaTek MTK8188J) with a 2,000 x 1,200px display, 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage, and a battery life of up to 14 hours.

If you want something cheap, there’s also the Fire HD 8, but they’re only offering good discounts at our US office. This 2022 model has a 6-core CPU and a 1,280 x 800px screen, so it’s not great hardware, but it might be the best hardware you can get for $55.

ebook

The Kindle Oasis has a 7 300ppi display with adjustable warm light (compared to Paperwhite’s 6.8 300ppi). It is IPX8 waterproof and has physical page turn buttons. Plus, it’s the only model with free cellular connectivity, so you can download new books on the go at no additional cost.

The Kindle Scribe is an interesting product, but unfortunately Amazon doesn’t offer a Prime deal on it (at least not yet). This is the largest e-reader in the family with a 10.2 display (300ppi) and is so named because of its stylus support. This can be a digital notepad or sketchbook. For $30 more, you can get a premium pen with a virtual eraser and shortcut buttons on the other end.

By the way, there is a Kindle Paperwhite Kids version. It has no ads and comes with a 1-year Kids+ subscription that gives you free access to a wide range of books. There are some very popular books, including the Harry Potter and Artemis Fowl books.

speaker

Depending on your smart home setup, many of the electronics in your home can be controlled with Amazon Alexa, and Echo speakers are the easiest way.

Starting with the basic Echo Dot and the Echo Dot with Clock, it offers audio quality that fits your budget.

There’s also Echo Dot Kids, which comes with a free year of Kids+, similar to the Kindle offer, except for the Audible audiobooks. There are also interactive sound-based games and some educational features.

The Echo Link Amp is an easy way to turn a pair of old bookshelf speakers into a smart speaker that supports streaming from both Amazon Music HD/Spotify/Apple Music and your phone (casting or using Bluetooth). This amp can power two 60W speakers (it also has an output for a powered subwoofer). There are optical and analog outputs and an Ethernet port (plus Wi-Fi).

At the other end of the scale is the Echo Pop, a speaker that costs less than the Dots but has slightly larger drivers (1.95 vs. 1.73).

For high-end audio, without connecting external speakers, Echo Studio supports Dolby Atmos and can create immersive soundscapes thanks to a multi-speaker 1.2 tweeter, three 2 midrange speakers and a 5.3 woofer.

streaming

Let’s move on to TV streaming with audio included. The Fire TV Stick 4K is an affordable way to add 4K streaming to your older TV. Supports all major services plus Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well as Dolby Atmos for audio.

Instead of Amazon claiming that the chipset is 40% more powerful and (more importantly) has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, you get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (versus Wi-Fi 5 on other 4K sticks). If you’re wondering why you need a faster chipset, keep in mind that these chipsets can also run games.

The Fire TV Cube is the top-of-the-line model with twice the power of the 4K Max stick and faster Wi-Fi 6E. It also replaces the Echo Dot, with a built-in microphone and speaker.

In case you lose or break the remote that came with the stick and cube, here’s a replacement. In fact, this is an Alexa Voice Remote Pro with customizable, backlit buttons.

Then there’s the Fire TV Blaster. It’s like a remote for your TV, but controlled by Alexa. The device has a built-in infrared blaster that gives you complete control over your TV, cable box, A/V receiver and more.

TV

How about skipping the middleman and buying a TV with Fire built in? It’s also important to note that the 43, 50, and 55 options are fairly inexpensive for their size. They support HDR10 and have one HDMI 2.1 with eARC and three HDMI 2.0 ports.

wifi router

Amazon’s eero router can cover even large multi-story buildings with its Wi-Fi mesh. There’s the eero 6+ with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and can cover 140 square meters / 1,500 square feet with a single unit. Amazon also sells them in packs of 2, 3, and 4.

For better range and faster speeds, the eero Pro 6E offers Wi-Fi 6E, a single router covers 190 sqm/2,000 sqft. Also available in packs of 2 or 3 if you want to build a mesh. once. The Pro 6E has two Ethernet ports (2.5Gb and 1Gb) and the non-Pro model has a pair of Gigabit ports. Wi-Fi 6E also operates on the 6GHz band, which can help if the 5GHz band is congested.

