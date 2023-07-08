The US military destroys the last of a huge arsenal of chemical weapons | US Army





The global chemical weapons watchdog said on Friday that all declared stockpiles had been irreversibly destroyed after the United States revealed it had finally got rid of its last toxic weapons.

President Joe Biden announced that the Blue Grass Army Depot, a US military installation in Kentucky, had disposed of its decades-old stockpiles, completing a global effort launched in 1997 to rid the world of chemical weapons.

The munitions destroyed in Kentucky are the last of 51,000 M55 rockets containing a GB nerve agent, AKA sarin, which have been stored at the depot since the 1940s.

The move completes a decades-long campaign to eliminate a stockpile that by the end of the Cold War stood at more than 30,000 tons.

Ending the destruction of all declared chemical weapons stockpiles is an important step, Fernando Arias, head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said in a statement.

The United States faced a September 30 deadline to eliminate its remaining chemical weapons under the International Chemical Weapons Convention, which entered into force in 1997 and has been joined by 193 countries.

One thing we were really proud of was how we completed the mission. We were ending it for good for the United States of America, said Kim Jackson, manager of the Pueblo Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant.

The Hague-based body said the step by the United States, the last state possessor, meant that all declared stockpiles of chemical weapons [were] verified as irreversibly destroyed.

But the recent use of chemical weapons meant the world still needed to be on guard, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning OPCW warned.

The watchdog has in recent years accused Syria of carrying out chemical attacks during its civil war and investigated the use of Soviet-era nerve agents against a former Russian spy in Britain and the Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny in Russia.

Recent uses and threats of use of toxic chemicals as weapons illustrate that preventing re-emergence will remain a priority for the organization, Arias warned.

Chemical weapons were first used in modern warfare during World War II, where they are estimated to have killed at least 100,000 people. Although their use was later banned under the Geneva Conventions, countries continued to stockpile the weapons until the treaty called for their destruction.

Officials say eliminating the US stockpile is a big step forward for the Chemical Weapons Convention. Only three countries, Egypt, North Korea and South Sudan, have not signed the treaty. A fourth, Israel, has signed but not ratified the treaty.

Still, arms control advocates hope that this latest step by the United States could entice the remaining countries to join. But they also hope it can serve as a model for eliminating other types of weapons.

It shows that countries really can ban a weapon of mass destruction, said Paul F Walker, vice president of the Arms Control Association and coordinator of the Chemical Weapons Convention Coalition. If they want to do it, all they need is political will and a good verification system.

