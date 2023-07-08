UK weather: exact date and time when the heat wave will hit the region





UK Weather: Exact date and time heat wave will hit the area. Photo: Met Office/ Alamy

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a 48-hour warning as heat waves return to six areas in the UK.

The UK is expected to see another heat wave this weekend after a very warm air column triggered heatwaves across the country.

The Met Office and the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) recently issued a two-day weather warning for six regions as high temperatures of 29C are expected to cause health concerns in some areas.

The intense heat starts at 12:00 noon on Friday (7th), and some areas are expected to be more hot than others.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in parts of the UK, along with hot weather.

The UK is set to record record temperatures this weekend. Photo: Getty

Most recently, yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms were issued from experts predicting heavy rain from 9am on Saturday (8 July) for London, South East, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber .

Then, when will the heat wave hit and what are the 6 regions for which weather warnings have been issued?

The six regions under weather warnings over the weekend are London, South East, East Midlands, East England, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Met Office weather forecast for Friday at 4pm (left) and Saturday at 4pm (right). Photo: The Met Office

Below is a breakdown of what to expect in each area.

London

Friday 7 July: Expected high of 29C around 3pm

Saturday, July 8: Highs of 27C

south east

Friday 7 July: high temperature of 26C, high heat at 7pm

Saturday, July 8: Record high of 26 degrees from 10 a.m.

east midlands

Friday, July 7: High of 27 degrees between 4pm and 7pm

Saturday, July 8: High 26C around 5pm

west midlands

Friday, July 7: Highs of 27C expected between 4pm and 7pm

Saturday, July 8: High temperature reaches 24 degrees around 3pm

east england

Friday, July 7: Maximum temperature in some areas of 29C, maximum heat around 1:00 PM

Saturday, July 8: High 28C, peak at 1:00 PM

Yorkshire and the Humber

Friday, July 7: High 27C from 3pm

Saturday, July 8: Local high of 25C

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heart.co.uk/news/uk-heatwave-time-date-weekend-forecast/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos