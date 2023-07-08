US and China promise sound economic relations during Yellen’s visit to Beijing | Business and Economy News





The United States and China are not seeking to weaken economic ties despite ongoing disputes, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart said as Yellen held a series of meetings with leaders in Beijing.

Yellen and China’s finance minister made the pledges on Friday, the second day of his four-day visit to the Chinese capital.

The trip aims to mend fractured US-China relations, which have soured amid disputes over security, technology and increased competition between the world’s first and second largest economies.

Speaking to U.S. business leaders based in China on Friday, Yellen said she made it clear that the United States was not seeking a total separation from our economies.

A decoupling of the world’s two largest economies would be destabilizing for the global economy, and would be virtually impossible to undertake, she said.

Yellen spoke later in the day with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and she stressed the need for cooperation. She also raised concerns about Beijing’s treatment of US companies operating in China while defending US policies that seek to restrict China’s access to critical technologies.

China’s finance ministry has called on Yellens to visit as a concrete step to advancing a November deal between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to improve relations.

However, the ministry did not mention any initiative in this regard and called on Washington to take the first step.

There will be no winners in trade wars or decoupling and broken chains, he said in a statement. We hope that the United States will take concrete measures to create an environment conducive to the healthy development of economic and trade relations.

For his part, Li adopted an optimistic tone about the possibility of improving relations. Referring to a rainbow that appeared after the Yellens plane landed in rainy weather on Thursday, he said: After a round of wind and rain we will definitely see more rainbows. .

Ongoing litigation

Yet the countries have offered few concrete steps to resolve ongoing disputes.

During his meeting with Li, Yellen defended the targeted actions taken by the United States, an apparent reference to restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chips and other technologies that have increasingly become a point friction for Beijing.

Yellen said such measures are taken only in the name of national security and not to stifle Chinese advancement.

You may disagree, Yellen said. But we must not allow any disagreement to lead to misunderstandings that unnecessarily aggravate our bilateral economic and financial relations.

Yellen also appeared to refer to complaints from US companies that Beijing is stepping up its use of subsidies and trade barriers to protect Chinese companies.

US and foreign companies have grown increasingly worried about their status in China after raids on consultancy firms, the expansion of a national security law in Hong Kong and calls from Xi and others responsible for greater autonomy.

Yellen called for healthy economic competition.

A fair set of rules will benefit both of our countries, Yellen said. We also face important global challenges where the United States and China have a duty to both countries but also to the world to cooperate.

Recent data showed that the trade relationship between the United States and China is fundamentally strong, with two-way trade hitting a record $690 billion last year.

Other visits planned

Yellen is the second-highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China after Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip in June.

After meeting Xi, Blinken said the duo agreed that the countries’ mutual rivalry should not escalate into conflict.

Treasury officials previously said Yellen would not meet Xi during his visit to Beijing and that no breakthrough was expected.

But just like Blinken, Yellen made use of regular communication channels between the two countries during his trip.

On Friday, Yellen also met with outgoing Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang and former vice premier Liu He, according to the Treasury Department.

On Saturday, she is due to meet the Chinese Vice Premier as well as women economists.

Yellens’ visit came despite a recent diplomatic flare-up between Washington and Beijing that was sparked when Biden called Xi a dictator in flippant remarks.

Despite protests from China, Biden backed the comments, saying they just weren’t something I would change much.

Blinken was previously scheduled to visit China in February, but that trip was delayed after a Chinese surveillance balloon drifted over the United States and was subsequently shot down.

Bidens climate envoy John Kerry is due to visit China next week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/7/us-china-pledge-healthy-economic-ties-as-yellen-visits-beijing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos