July 2023 Strike Dates: All UK strike dates confirmed for July 2023

The UK is gearing up for further industrial action this month, as doctors from the British Medical Association (BMA) staged a five-day strike and the Railroad, Shipping and Transport union (RMT) introduced more strike dates. rail service.

Senior doctors are also getting their stethoscopes down for 48 hours in July, and train drivers’ union Aslef has staged little more than a strike calling for a six-day overtime ban. by beleaguered commuters.

Months of negotiations between government and unions representing workers in public-facing professions have yielded no resolution to ongoing disputes over wages and working conditions in several sectors, with the NHS canceling routine appointments, treatment and travelers. Other than that, there’s very little choice. stranded on the platform.

The most recent rail strikes in late May and early June have made life difficult for parents and those attending certain summer events such as the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, the FA Cup Final in London and the Epsom Derby in a half-day week. Employees and station staff have tried to demonstrate the importance of the service they provide.

And that was just the latest industrial action that brought Britain to a standstill after a long winter in which thousands of public sector workers went to picket lines.

From nurses and teachers to civil servants, postal workers and driving instructors, workers have demanded pay rises in response to high inflation and an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Since then, some of these disputes have been resolved, but more threaten to continue with little sign of progress.

BMA’s co-chairs, Dr. Robert Laurenson and Dr. Vivek Trivedi, urged Rishi Sunaks’ administration to prevent doctors from promising a single longest strike by presenting a new proposal above the 5 per cent wage increase proposed so far. NHS history.

Even now, the government can come to the table with credible proposals for wage recovery and avoid our actions, they said.

But commonalities still seem elusive after Health Secretary Steve Barclay accused the BMA of walking away from the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, RMT secretary-general Mick Lynch told the Independent that further rail strikes are “very likely” as long as talks with government negotiators remain deadlocked.

Below is a list of all the major strikes announced so far for July 2023, with more likely after that.

All strike dates in July

Monday 3rd July

The Aslev Drivers’ Union begins a 6-day ban on overtime for its members.

Tuesday 4th July

Asle’s overtime ban came into effect.

Wednesday 5th July

UK teachers belonging to the National Education Union (NEU) are taking the first step of a two-day strike action.

Asle’s overtime ban came into effect.

Thursday 6th July

Asle’s overtime ban came into effect.

Friday 7th July

UK teachers belonging to NEU are the second phase of a two-day strike action.

Asle’s overtime ban came into effect.

Saturday 8th July

The last day of the Aslev overtime work ban.

Thursday 13th July

The strike on the 5th by junior doctors from the BMA starts at 7:00 am.

Friday 14th July

Junior doctors strike continues.

Saturday 15th July

Junior doctors strike continues.

Sunday 16th July

Junior doctors strike continues.

Monday 17th July

Junior doctors strike continues.

Tuesday 18th July

The Junior Doctor strike ends at 7am.

Thursday 20th July

Railroad workers in the RMT phase are the first phase of a three-day national strike action.

Senior doctors from the BMA were on the first day of two days of strike action.

Friday 21st July

Elder doctors prepare for the second of two days of strike action.

Saturday 22nd July

RMT members are gearing up for the second of a three-day national rail strike action.

Sunday 23rd July

The RMT launches a six-day strike on the London Underground.

Monday 24th July

The RMT tube strike continues.

Tuesday 25th July

The RMT tube strike continues.

Wednesday 26th July

The RMT tube strike continues.

Thursday 27th July

The RMT tube strike continues.

Friday 28th July

The last day of the RMT tube strike.

Saturday 29th July

RMT members are gearing up for day 3 of a three-day national rail strike action.

