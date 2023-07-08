Sha’Carri Richardson wins U.S. 100m title 2 years after doping violation





EUGENE, Ore. — Moments after being introduced to the starting line, Sha’Carri Richardson reached for her head, pulled off her orange wig, and threw it to the floor behind her.

Then she took the next step on the long road to prove she’s the real deal.

The American sprint star won the 100-meter title in 10.82 seconds at the U.S. Championships on Friday night, marking a high point that comes two years after his national title was stripped due to a doping violation.

After her victory, she conceded in a television interview that she was not ready for the 2021 Olympic trials just yet, where, shortly after her victory, she tested positive for marijuana use.

“Now I’m standing here with you again and I’m ready, mentally, physically and emotionally,” said Richardson, who ran in her natural black tresses with a shaved star on the right side of her hairstyle. “I’m here to say, ‘I’m not back, I’m better.'”

The 23-year-old Richardson will get the chance to put her stamp on it next month at the world championships, which will mark her first major international competition. Brittany Brown (10.90) and Tamari Davis (10.99) took second and third place Americans in the event.

Sha’Carri Richardson qualified for next month’s world championships after winning the 100 meters final on Friday. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Moments after Richardson’s victory, Cravant Charleston upset the men’s 100m, finishing in 9.95 to edge 2019 world champion Christian Coleman by 0.01. It was the 25-year-old Charleston’s first final in a major encounter and he made the most of it.

“Winning,” Charleston said when asked what his goal was for his first world championships. “Of course winning. That’s the goal. Always winning.”

Noah Lyles finished third, just four days after overcoming a bout of COVID. He will aim for a double at the world championships, his place in his flagship event, the 200m, already assured since he is the reigning world champion.

“I had a dream of being able to do that double,” Lyles said.

He is one of 10 American athletes, including Fred Kerley (100), Athing Mu (800) and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400 hurdles) who are reigning world champions and have automatic nominations for the Budapest meet, in Hungary next month. On Friday, McLaughlin-Levrone ran 49.60 in the flat 400 to win the semifinal of that event by 1.4 seconds.

Among the biggest questions of the summer is what McLaughlin-Levrone will do in Budapest.

But this week has mostly been about Richardson, who hasn’t looked so good since the 2021 Olympic trials, when she routed the field, only to have the result overturned when her drug test came back. positive. She admitted to using marijuana to relieve her stress after learning that her mother had died. This episode sparked a debate about whether marijuana should really be on the prohibited list.

Officials chose to leave it on the list because experts determined it was “against the spirit of the sport.”

Richardson clocked the best time of the year, 10.71, on Thursday in the opening runs, but she will only leave Eugene with the second-fastest time in the world over the week’s 100m. Hours before Richardson’s final, Shericka Jackson won the Jamaican Championships with a time of 10.65 seconds, making Jackson and Richardson the fastest contenders for the World Championships.

Other winners on Friday included Anna Hall in the heptathlon, Harrison Williams in the decathlon, Vashti Cunningham in the women’s high jump and Donald Scott in the men’s triple jump.

