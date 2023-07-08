US to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine, defends delivery of controversial weapon





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden on Friday defended what he called a difficult decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine, a decision the administration said was key to the fight and backed up by Ukraine’s promise to use controversial bombs with caution.

The decision comes on the eve of the NATO summit in Lithuania, where Biden is likely to face questions from allies about why the United States would send a weapon to Ukraine that more than two-thirds of members of the alliance have been banned because it has a history of causing numerous civilian casualties.

The Biden administration will supply Ukraine with cluster munitions for the war against Russia, even as the United Nations urges warring countries to avoid using them. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced the decision on Friday. (July 7)

It took me a while to be convinced to do it, Biden said in an interview with CNN. He said he eventually followed the Defense Department’s recommendation to provide the ammunition and discussed the matter with allies and lawmakers on the Hill. He said the Ukrainians were running out of ammunition and that the cluster bombs would provide a temporary solution to help stop the Russian tanks.

The move drew mixed reactions from Congress, as some Democrats criticized the plan while some Republicans supported it. He was praised on Twitter by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who thanked Biden for a timely, broad and much-needed defense assistance package that will bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy and democracy to victory over the dictatorship.

Munitions, which are bombs that open in the air and release dozens of small bombs, are seen by the United States as a means of obtaining critically needed munitions to help bolster its offensive and to cross the Russian front lines. US leaders debated the thorny issue for months, before Biden made the final decision this week.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States would send a version of the munition that has a reduced misfire rate, meaning fewer small bombs fail to explode. Unexploded shells, which often litter battlefields and populated civilian areas, cause unintentional deaths. US officials said Washington would supply thousands of rounds, but did not provide specific numbers.

We recognize that cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance, Sullivan said during a White House briefing. That’s why we postponed the decision for as long as we could. But there is also a huge risk of civilian damage if Russian troops and tanks go over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians, because Ukraine does not have enough artillery . This is intolerable to us.

But Marta Hurtado, speaking on behalf of the UN human rights office, said Friday the use of such ammunition should stop immediately and not be used anywhere.

UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wanted countries to abide by the terms of this convention and therefore, of course, he did not want us to continue use cluster munitions on the battlefield.

Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, said the United States would give Ukraine the most modern cluster munitions that have much lower misfire rates. He said the bombs had been tested five times between 1998 and 2020, and the United States is confident the unexploded misfire rate is less than 2.35%. Although he declined to say how many the United States would send now, he said the United States had hundreds of thousands of cluster munitions available to Ukraine at a low rate of duds.

He said the main reason for supplying the bombs was to keep Ukraine in the fight.

Things are going a little slower than some had hoped, Kahl said during a Pentagon briefing. So it’s to make sure that Ukrainians have the certainty that they have what they need. But frankly, also that the Russians know that the Ukrainians are going to stay in the game.

Kahl said the Ukrainians have provided written assurances that they will not use the munitions in urban areas populated by civilians and that there will be careful accounting of where they are employed.

Asked at length about the decision, Sullivan said the United States consulted closely with its allies before making the final decision, noting that even allies who signed the bomb ban have indicated, both privately and many times. between them publicly during the day today. , that they understand our decision.

Allies recognize the difference between Russia using its cluster munitions to attack Ukraine and Ukraine using cluster munitions to defend its citizens and sovereign territory, he said. The United States will not leave Ukraine defenseless at any point in this conflict, period.

Still, the American reaction was mixed. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., called the decision unnecessary and a terrible mistake. And Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said civil risk often persists long after a conflict has ended. Meanwhile, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, backed the move, saying Ukraine needs access to the weapons Russia is already using.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, some cluster munitions leave behind bombs that have a high failure rate to explode, up to 40% in some cases. With a claimed rate of less than 3% for supplies to Ukraine, US officials said there would be fewer unexploded bombs left to harm civilians.

A convention banning the use of cluster bombs has been joined by more than 120 countries who have agreed not to use, produce, transfer or stockpile the weapons and to dispose of them after use. The United States, Russia and Ukraine are among those who have not signed.

Cluster munitions are included in a new $800 million military aid package that the United States will send to Ukraine. Friday’s package, drawn from Pentagon stockpiles, will also include Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles and an array of munitions, such as howitzer shells and the high-mobility artillery rocket system, officials said.

Providing the cluster bombs will also ease pressure on limited US ammunition stocks. The United States has taken huge quantities of 155mm rounds from Pentagon stockpiles and sent them to Ukraine, raising concerns that they will eat into American stores. The cluster munitions, which are fired by the same artillery as conventional 155mm, will give Ukraine a highly lethal capability and also allow it to hit more Russian targets using fewer rounds.

Kahl said cluster bombs are not a permanent solution, but rather a bridge as the United States and its allies work to increase production of 155mm rounds.

So far, reactions from allies have been muted. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed on Friday that the military alliance takes no position on cluster munitions and that is a decision the allies will make. And Germany, which signed the ban treaty, said it would not supply the bombs to Ukraine but expressed its understanding of the US position.

We were certain that our American friends did not take the decision to supply such ammunition lightly, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin. We must remember once again that Russia has already used large-scale cluster munitions in its unlawful war of aggression against Ukraine.

Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of the Ukrainian parliament who has advocated that Washington send more weapons, noted that Ukrainian forces had to de-mine much of the territory they were reclaiming from Russia. As part of this process, Ukrainians will also be able to catch all unexploded ordnance from cluster munitions.

The last large-scale US use of cluster bombs dates back to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, according to the Pentagon. But US forces considered them a key weapon during the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said. During the first three years of this conflict, it is estimated that the US-led coalition dropped more than 1,500 cluster bombs in Afghanistan.

AP diplomatic writer Matthew Lee and Associated Press writers Geir Moulson, Ellen Knickmeyer, Lorne Cook, Nomaan Merchant, Frank Jordans and Edith M. Lederer contributed to this report.

