The US economy is faring much better than the rest of the rich world





The United States fares much better than many other wealthy countries when comparing economic growth and inflation rates. The United States has recorded the strongest GDP growth since the start of the pandemic among the countries of the G7, an informal group of industrialized democracies. This data further suggests that the United States is not heading into a recession. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Although many Americans are still feeling the effects of rising prices, the US economy is doing much better than many other wealthy countries.

Compared to countries in the G7, an informal group of industrialized democracies, the United States has recorded the strongest growth in gross domestic product over the past three years, while seeing inflation fall faster than most of these other countries. rich.

The United States has ranked well above other G7 countries in terms of GDP growth since the fourth quarter of 2019, just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the OECD. The United States recorded growth of 5.3% during the period, while Canada recorded growth of 3.5% and Italy of 2.4%. Germany and the UK were both negative.

The latest Commerce Department release showed the US grew at an annualized rate of 2% for the first quarter of 2023, showing that the economy is still growing at a pretty decent pace.

And despite last year’s spike in inflation, this exceptional economic growth has been accompanied by more modest price increases than in other rich countries. The United States has done much better on official inflation than most G7 countries, as measured by comparing the inflation rates measured by each country.

However, recent analysis by the White House Council of Economic Advisers suggests an even better picture for US inflation. With respect to harmonized inflation, which compensated for the differences in the methods used by each country to calculate inflation, the United States even overtook Japan, peaking earlier and falling earlier than the rest of the G7 and currently enjoying the lowest inflation rate among wealthy democracies.

Even excluding food and energy prices, which were particularly high in Europe due to the invasion of Ukraine, the United States came in below other G7 countries. The peak in underlying inflation in the United States at the start of last year was lower than that in Germany and the United Kingdom last month.

The consumer price index in the United States in May showed inflation was 4% year-on-year, down substantially from its peak of over 9% last summer . This still remains above the country’s 2% inflation target.

Despite these data, “inflation going forward remains significantly uncertain in all G7 countries, including the United States,” the CEA wrote.

This data further signaled that the United States is not headed for a recession, a topic of concern to many Americans. But despite the US’ outperformance in GDP and inflation, many Americans still worry about the country’s economy.

Despite a jump in June, consumer confidence is still hovering around Great Recession levels, suggesting that Americans are still worried about a possible recession. Falling real wages and still-high prices continued to hurt millions of Americans, despite data showing a strong labor market and slowing inflation.

However, the labor market slowed sharply in June, with 209,000 non-farm payroll jobs added. Job growth in May and April was revised down sharply, suggesting that the labor market was not as hot as it looked.

The degree to which consumer attitudes improve will be determined by how labor markets evolve, Joanne Hsu, director of consumer surveys at the University of Michigan, told Insider.

“Consumer spending has been supported so far by very strong incomes, very strong labor markets, and if that stays the case, I think we’re going to continue to see that trend,” Hsu said. “But if we see unemployment rising, or if the slowdown in inflation starts to reverse and come back, I think all bets are off.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/us-economy-doing-way-better-than-rest-of-rich-world-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos