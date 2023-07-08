The United States destroys the last of its declared chemical weapons





The last of the United States’ declared chemical weapons stockpiles was destroyed in eastern Kentucky at a military installation, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday, a step that closes a chapter in the war going back to the First World War.

According to the Department of Defense, the last M55 rocket filled with sarin nerve agent was destroyed Friday at the Blue Grass Army Depot.

Workers at the depot carried out a decades-long campaign to eliminate a stockpile of chemical weapons which, by the end of the Cold War, amounted to more than 30,000 tons.

“Chemical weapons are responsible for some of the most horrific episodes of loss of life,” McConnell said in a statement. “Although the use of these deadly agents will always be a stain on history, today our nation finally delivered on its promise to rid our arsenal of this evil.

President Biden said in a statement, “Successive administrations have determined that these weapons should never be developed or deployed again, and this achievement not only honors our long-standing commitment under the Chemical Weapons Convention, but marks the first time an international body has verified the destruction of an entire class of declared weapons of mass destruction.” He also thanked “the thousands of Americans who have given their time and talents to this noble and challenging mission for more than three decades.”

Mr Biden also urged countries that have not signed the Chemical Weapons Convention to do so, “so that the global ban on chemical weapons can achieve its full potential”. And he said that “Russia and Syria should return to compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention and admit their undeclared programs, which have been used to commit atrocities and brazen attacks.”

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said in a statement, “After years of design, construction, testing and operation, these obsolete weapons have been safely disposed of. The Army is proud to to have played a key role in making this demilitarization possible.”

The weapons destruction is a major turning point for Richmond, Kentucky and Pueblo, Colorado, where an Army depot destroyed the last of its chemical agents last month. It is also a defining moment for arms control efforts around the world.

The United States faced a September 30 deadline to eliminate its remaining chemical weapons under the International Chemical Weapons Convention, which entered into force in 1997 and has been joined by 193 countries. The munitions destroyed in Kentucky are the last of 51,000 M55 rockets containing sarin, a deadly toxin also known as GB nerve agent. Rockets have been stored at the depot since the 1940s.

By destroying the munitions, the United States is officially emphasizing that these types of weapons are no longer acceptable on the battlefield and sending a message to the handful of countries that have not joined the agreement, according to military experts .

Friday’s announcement comes as the Biden administration also decided to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, a weapon that two-thirds of NATO countries have banned because it can cause widespread civilian casualties. . National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Ukraine promised to use the munitions – bombs that open in the air and release dozens of small bombs – with care.

Chemical weapons were first used in modern warfare during World War I, where they are estimated to have killed at least 100,000 people. Despite their later ban by the Geneva Convention, countries continued to stockpile the weapons until the treaty called for their destruction.

In 1986, Congress ordered the destruction of the United States stockpile of chemical weapons, and the United States began destroying them in 1990 on Johnston Atoll in the Pacific. The US military used six other sites across the continental United States through 2012, at facilities in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland, Oregon and Utah, to continue stockpile destruction work.

In southern Colorado, workers at the Army Pueblo Chemical Depot began destroying the weapons in 2016 and, on June 22, completed their mission to neutralize an entire cache of approximately 2,600 tons of blistering agent. mustard. Projectiles and mortars made up about 8.5% of the country’s original chemical weapons stockpile of 30,610 tons of agent.

Nearly 800,000 chemical munitions containing agent mustard have been stored since the 1950s inside rows of heavily guarded concrete and earthen bunkers that mark the landscape near a wide swath of farmland in the east of Pueblo.

The destruction of the weapons alleviates longstanding concerns harbored by civic leaders in Colorado and Kentucky.

“These (weapons) that were there were not a threat,” Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said. But, he added, “you always wondered what could happen to them.”

In the 1980s, the community around Kentucky’s Blue Grass Army Depot rose up against the Army’s original plan to incinerate the plant’s 520 tons of chemical weapons, leading to a battle of several decades on how to get rid of it. They were able to shut down the planned incineration plant and then, with the help of lawmakers, enticed the military to come up with alternative methods of burning the weapons.

Craig Williams, who became the leading voice of community opposition and later a partner of political leaders and the military, said residents were concerned about potential toxic pollution from burning the deadly chemical agents.

Williams noted that the military had disposed of most of its existing stockpile by burning weapons at other more remote sites, such as Johnston Atoll or at a chemical depot in the middle of the Utah desert. But the Kentucky site was adjacent to Richmond and only a few dozen miles from Lexington, the state’s second-largest city.

“We had a college of over 600 kids a mile from the (planned) chimney,” Williams said.

The Kentucky storage facility has housed agent mustard and the nerve agents VX and sarin, largely inside rockets and other projectiles, since the 1940s. The state disposal plant was completed in 2015 and began destroying weapons in 2019. It uses a process called neutralization to dilute deadly agents so they can be disposed of safely.

Workers at the Pueblo site used heavy machinery to meticulously – and slowly – load aging weapons onto conveyor systems that fed into secure rooms where remote-controlled robots did the dirty and dangerous work of clearing the mustard poisonous agent, which was designed to blister the skin and cause inflammation of the eyes, nose, throat and lungs.

The robotic equipment removed fuses and spark gaps from the weapons before the mustard agent was neutralized with hot water and mixed with a caustic solution to prevent the reaction from reversing. The byproduct was then broken down in large tanks swimming with microbes, and the mortars and projectiles were decontaminated at 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (538 degrees Celsius) and recycled into scrap metal.

FILE – In this photo provided by the U.S. military, workers at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant in Richmond, Ky., begin destruction of the first rocket from a stockpile of M55 rockets with a GB nerve agent, July 6, 2022. U.S. Army via AP, file

Problem ammunition that leaked or was overpackaged was sent to a stainless steel shielded detonation chamber for destruction at around 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit (593 degrees Celsius).

The sites in Colorado and Kentucky were the latest of several, including Utah and Johnston Atoll, where the country’s chemical weapons had been stored and destroyed.

Kingston Reif, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Threat Reduction and Arms Control, said the destruction of the last U.S. chemical weapon “will close an important chapter in military history, but we look forward to to close”.

A canister that had contained mustard gas is recycled at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Pueblo, Colorado David Zalubowski / AP

Officials say eliminating the US stockpile is a big step forward for the Chemical Weapons Convention. Only three countries – Egypt, North Korea and South Sudan – have not signed the treaty. A fourth, Israel, has signed but not ratified the treaty.

Still, arms control advocates hope that this latest step by the United States could entice the remaining countries to join. But they also hope it can serve as a model for eliminating other types of weapons.

“It shows that countries really can ban a weapon of mass destruction,” said Paul F. Walker, vice president of the Arms Control Association and coordinator of the Chemical Weapons Convention Coalition. “If they want to do it, all it takes is political will and a good verification system.”

