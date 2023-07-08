Russian planes harass US drones over Syria for third time this week





Russian planes again harassed US MQ-9 Reaper drones over Syria on Friday, the air force said, a sign of growing friction between the two countries in Middle Eastern airspace.

The incident marked the third time this week that US drones over Syria have been intercepted by Russian aircraft.

Earlier today, three MQ-9 drones were again harassed by Russian warplanes as they flew over Syria, US Air Force Central Lieutenant General Commander Alex Grynkewich said in a press release. . During the nearly two-hour encounter, Russian aircraft made 18 unprofessional close passes that caused the MQ-9s to react to avoid dangerous situations.

We continue to encourage Russia to return to the established standards of a professional air force so that we can all focus once again on ensuring the lasting defeat of ISIS, Grynkewich added.

On Thursday, Russian warplanes harassed a US MQ-9 Reaper drone that was carrying out a mission against Islamic State targets in northwestern Syria. One of the Russian planes dropped flares in front of the US drone in an apparent attempt to hit the drone, forcing it to perform evasive maneuvers, the Air Force had previously said.

And earlier in the week, three Russian jets dropped flares in front of three American drones, forcing the drones to perform evasive maneuvers. A Russian aircraft also ignited its afterburner in front of an American drone, limiting the ability of drone operators to operate the aircraft safely.

Russia operates in Syria to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while the United States maintains its presence as part of the anti-ISIS coalition.

While both countries have used a deconfliction line in Syria for the past few years to avoid mistakes or unintended encounters that can inadvertently lead to escalation, Russian military actions have increasingly violated deconfliction protocols, including flying too close to US military bases in Syria.

But the United States was not the only target of Russian military harassment this week. On Thursday, a Russian SU-35 fighter jet conducted an unprofessional interaction with two French Rafale fighter jets which were carrying out a mission near the Iraqi-Syrian border, according to the official French armed forces Twitter account.

