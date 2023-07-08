Afghan who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot dead in Washington





WASHINGTON (AP) At 31, Nasrat Ahmad Yar had spent most of his adult life working with the US military in Afghanistan before fleeing to America in search of a better life for his wife and four children.

He found work as a carpool driver and even managed to send money to Afghanistan to help his family and friends. He enjoyed playing volleyball with friends in the Washington suburbs where many Afghans who fled their country now live. At 6-foot-5, he had a powerful serve.

Monday night, worried about making rent, he drove out and was shot and killed in Washington. No suspects were arrested, but surveillance video captured the sound of a single gunshot and four boys or young men were seen running away. Police have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

He was so generous. He was so nice. He was always trying to help people, said Rahim Amini, another Afghan immigrant and longtime friend. He said Ahmad Yar always reminded him, Don’t forget those left behind.

Jeramie Malone, an American who knew Ahmed Yar through her volunteer work with a veteran-founded organization that brings former Afghan interpreters to safety, was also struck by her generosity.

He always wanted to give more than he received and he was really extremely nice. In America, Malone says, all he wanted was a chance.

Amini said Ahmad Yar had worked for the US military for about a decade as an interpreter and doing other jobs, seeing it as a way to help pave the way for the next generation in Afghanistan to have a better life.

While the US had a special immigrant visa program for Afghans who had worked closely with the US government to come to America since 2009, Amini said his friend didn’t want to apply right away, preferring to stay. in Afghanistan, where he felt needed.

He remembered Ahmad Yar saying: I have guys here that I have to support. … When I feel they don’t need my support, I can go to America.

Then, in August 2021, the United States withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over.

Mohammad Ahmadi, cousin of Ahmad Yars, was already in America after also working for the US military. The two men talked on the phone about how to get Ahmad Yar and his family out of Afghanistan. Ahmadi said his cousin could see Taliban soldiers marching through the streets of Kabul and feared they would find out he was an interpreter for the US military.

He said, I don’t want to be killed in front of my wife and children, Ahmadi said. When he couldn’t get out of Kabul’s crowded airport, Ahmad Yar flew to northern Afghanistan in hopes of crossing into Uzbekistan. When that didn’t work out, he and his family traveled to the northwestern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, where he and his family were able to catch a flight to the United Arab Emirates and then travel to America.

Even when he was lying in Mazar-e-Sharif, Nasrat went out of his way to help other Afghans who had also come to escape the Taliban by greeting them when they arrived in the strange city, bringing their families with his and feeding them. , while everyone waited for flights, Malone said.

Nasrat was very different, because even if he needed help, he always helped me, she says.

While waiting at the temporary transit camp in the United Arab Emirates, he requested writing supplies for the children so he could teach them English before they arrived in the United States, Malone said. It was really important to him that his children get an education and have…opportunities that they never would have had in Afghanistan.

His eldest, a girl, is now 13, and the others are boys, aged only 11, 8 and 15 months.

The family first traveled to Pennsylvania, but Amini said her friend was robbed there and decided to move to Alexandria in northern Virginia, just outside Washington. Amini said Ahmad Yar told him he fled to the United States to be safe and unfortunately I am not safe here.

In northern Virginia, they both ended up being carpool drivers and lived about two miles apart. Like many members of the Afghan diaspora there, they chatted throughout the day in a WhatsApp group text. And they played in a weekly volleyball game. Ahmad Yar was really good and nobody could block his serve, Amini said.

Amini said they spoke Monday night and he was woken up by another Afghan friend who somehow learned that Ahmad Yar had been killed.

In disbelief, Amini started frantically calling for her friend. But it was the police who finally answered the phone: The policeman said: I’m sorry. Unfortunately he is no longer alive.

Police said in their report that they responded to a call for an unconscious person and found Ahmad Yars’ body. They rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. On the surveillance video they released, one of the four alleged attackers shouted: You just killed him. Another replied, He was reaching, my brother.

Washington is struggling to deal with ever-rising crime rates, with murders and carjackings mostly to blame. Homicides increased by 14% compared to the same period last year. Early Wednesday, nine people enjoying Independence Day festivities were shot and injured, police said.

Since Ahmad Yars’ death, condolences and donations for his wife and children have been pouring in at fundraisers held on GoFundMe and Facebook.

Tariq Ahmadzai is the founder of Help Build Tomorrow, a group that helps Afghans in America and Afghanistan. That someone who had faced such dangers in Afghanistan and traveled to America to be shot and killed while supporting his family shocked the community, he said.

Between learning a new language, finding a job, and struggling with government bureaucracy to file immigration paperwork, Afghan families face many challenges even after arriving in the United States. Many men work for Lyft or Uber to make ends meet.

They have to scramble and somehow start working to support the family, Ahmadzai said. It is their favorite job.

Ahmad Yar will be buried on Saturday. His wife is still in shock, said Ahmad Yars’ cousin Ahmadi. But she said she and her husband had the same goal in coming to America to provide a future for their children.

She told Ahmadi: I have the same goal for them. They can go to school. They can go to college and become educated and good people for society.

