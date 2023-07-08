11 surprising players who missed the cut





By: Jessica Marksbury July 7, 2023

Some big names will miss the weekend at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Getty Images

The third major women’s championship of the year was marked by tough scores at Pebble Beach Golf Links, which hosts the US Women’s Open for the first time.

In true US Open fashion, there are only six players under par at the halfway point. Bailey Tardy sits first in the standings at seven under, with only two other players within two strokes of her lead.

To make the cut, players needed a total of 36 holes of six-over par or better.

As always, there were a few surprising players whose US Open bid didn’t go as planned. Check out our list of notable names who missed the cut below.

Anna Nordqvist (+7)

The three-time major winner came close to making the weekend, missing the cut by one shot with rounds 78-73. The performance is particularly surprising, given that Nordqvist recently finished T3 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and was T6 at the US Women’s Open last year.

Danielle Kang (+7)

Kang made the cut in her last four major league appearances, but the streak ended at Pebble when she signed for a second-round 78.

Jin Young Ko (+7)

The two-time major champion and former world No. 1 has shown consistent excellence in major tournaments, with eight top-10 finishes since 2015, in addition to her two victories. This week marks only her fourth missed cut in a major tournament and the first in her history at the US Women’s Open.

Jennifer Kupcho (+9)

With three wins in 2022, hopes were high for Kupcho to add to his resume with a second major championship. But rounds of 76-77 derailed his ambitions this week. Kupcho unfortunately missed the cut in all three majors this year.

Lexi Thompson (+9)

It’s hard to believe Thompson played her 17th US Women’s Open this week. But the 28-year-old has struggled to regain her major form lately, and she left Pebble with rounds of 74-79.

At the US Women’s Open, maintenance workers get into the swing By: Josh Sens Ariya Jutanugarn (+10)

It’s always a surprise when a former US Open champion misses the cut at a major tournament, and Jutanugarn is no exception. The former world No. 1 shot rounds 76-78, and this week marks her second straight year to miss the cut at the US Women’s Open.

Park SH (+12)

The former world No. 1 and seven-time LPGA winner (including two majors) has endured a long slump since finishing T12 or better in four of the season’s five majors in 2019. After the early rounds of this week of 79-77, she is unfortunately still looking for a spark.

Maria Fassi (+13)

Fassi established herself as a rising star in women’s soccer with her epic battle against Jennifer Kupcho at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019. But after rounds of 81-76, she will be looking to regroup for the rest of the season.

Hinako Shibuno (+14)

The ‘smiling Cinderella’ captured the hearts of golf fans around the world with her emotional victory at the Women’s British Open 2019. But the US Women’s Open marks her second consecutive missed cup at major tournaments, after she failed also failed over the weekend at the KPMG PGA Women’s Championship.

Michelle Wie West (+14)

Although Wie West stopped playing a full schedule years ago, fans still held out hope that she might be able to summon some old magic for her last hurrah at the US Women’s Open. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Luckily, Wie West is still heavily involved in the game, so she won’t be gone for good.

Annika Sorenstam (+15)

Sorenstam clinched her ticket to this year’s US Women’s Open with a special exemption from the USGA, and it’s well deserved. The World Golf Hall of Famer has three US Women’s Open titles on her resume, and it’s only fitting to have her on the course at Pebble Beach. At 52, she was the oldest player competing, but a first-round 80 gave her an uphill battle on Friday that she couldn’t overcome.

Golf.com Editor

As a four-year-old member of Columbia’s inaugural class of female varsity golfers, Jessica can top everyone at the masthead. She can also overtake them in the office, where she is primarily responsible for producing print and online features, and overseeing large special projects, such as GOLF’s first style issue, which debuted in February 2018. His original interview series, A Round Avec, debuted in November 2015 and appeared both in the magazine and as a video on GOLF.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golf.com/news/11-surprising-players-missed-cut-us-womens-open/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos