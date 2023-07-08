When will TNT be released in the UK? BT Sport Rebranding Dates, Prices and Broadcasting Rights





Everything you need to know about the BT Sport rebranding release date, price, monthly subscription and broadcast rights.

English football coverage will look very different when the new 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off in August.

As you may have already gotten inside your head during our coverage of the second half of the 2022/23 season, British sports broadcaster BT Sport is undergoing a rebranding this summer and will soon be officially known as TNT Sports. League football and Premiership rugby will be broadcast on the new channel next season.

The rebranding follows the merger of BT Sport by Warner Bros Discovery, which also owns Eurosport. The two channels are united under the TNT Sports brand, offering a rich list of global sports action to stream for fans across the UK under one banner.

For the time being, Eurosport will remain its own entity. The channel offers more niche sports like winter sports, snooker and is the main rights holder for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the UK.

But what does this mean for subscribers and how could it affect football coverage on TV? As GOAL finds out…

When will TNT be released in the UK?

The name TNT Sports is a trademark of Warner Bros. in Latin America and the United States. Familiar with Discovery audiences, but definitely a fresh face in the UK.

18 July is the official date for the BT Sport name to disappear from the TV Guide and instead appear as TNT Sports in the UK.

How much does TNT cost?

A price change for BT Sport subscribers has yet to be announced, but it hasn’t been ruled out, so no one knows what the price will be like. Currently, BT Sport costs 29.99 per month for a rolling 30-day contract (monthly pass) and 18.00 per month for a 24-month contract.

For television viewers, all that will happen is a name change. BT Sport will simply be TNT Sports without any new channels.

Getty Images

For those who regularly stream via the BT Sport app, the TNT Sports live channel and full match replays will be part of the Discovery+ streaming service on launch day (July 18). Discovery+ currently offers lifestyle, entertainment and reality shows with sports Eurosport and soon TNT Sports.

The service offers a mix of free and premium channels at different prices, such as Entertainment (3.99/month) and Entertainment + Sports (6.99/month). A third separate tier will be introduced soon that will include TNT Sports.

This will eventually replace the current BT Sport monthly pass streaming offer and Discovery+ will become TNT Sports’ streaming app, but the BT Sport app will remain accessible (with reduced functionality) for several months to ensure a smooth transition. for customers before closing.

The overarching strategy with the integration of TNT Sports is to make Discovery+ a much more important player in the sports streaming segment, providing users with an all-in-one platform for sports, entertainment and more. In addition to the Discovery+ app, TNT Sports will reportedly launch a new app for all this content later this year.

What are TNT’s broadcast rights in the UK?

TNT Sports will acquire BT Sport’s existing portfolio of live streaming rights and will offer the same major sports content that BT currently offers, including the Premier League and Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, until that broadcasting deal goes into effect. will.

For example, BT currently owns the rights to broadcast two seasons of Premier League matches, as well as Champions League matches and Premiership Rugby for the next four years, which will simply transfer to TNT.

Here is a full list of sports that can now be found on BT Sport and will remain on TNT Sports.

Editor’s Pick

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/tnt-launch-in-the-uk-date-prices-and-broadcast-rights-bt-sport-rebrand/blt6932b23d3fd3e06b

