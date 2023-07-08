Anna Hall crowned United States Champion; Four alligators advance to the next round





EUGENE, Ore. World heptathlon leader Anna Hall continued her dominance in the event with ease Friday night at the USATF Outdoor Championships, crowning herself the United States Champion and qualifying for the World Championships in Athletics.

Defending her title from 2022, Hall went back-to-back and dropped 6,677 points to win the crown. Leading the day, Hall started in the long jump and scored 975 points with a jump of 6.40m/21’0″ in the fifth event. This was followed by the season’s best throw in the javelin, 43, 90m/144’0″, landing 742 points to improve his lead. Finally, Hall put the finishing touches to an impressive gold medal by beating everyone in the 800 meters in 2:10.91 for 951 points.

Both Talitha Diggs and Ryan Willie will have the chance to compete for the US title and a spot at the World Championships in Budapest when they make their mark tomorrow night.

Willie and Jacory Patterson were both in a hot first run of the men’s 400m semifinals. Willie crossed the line third in 44.85 and Patterson was sixth in the race and eighth overall in 45.25. Willie will race tomorrow night at 9:26 p.m. ET. Despite the good time and an eighth-place finish, Patterson did not qualify as he did not finish in the top three of his heat or with one of the next two fastest times.

Diggs was one of only three runners in the women’s 400m semifinals to dive under 51 seconds and finished third overall at 50.95 to secure her place in the final tomorrow at 9:19 p.m. ET.

The first Gator on Friday to advance into her next round was Grace Stark for the 100m hurdles. In his USA Outdoors debut, Stark crossed the finish line at 12.83 and finished third in the second run, as well as eighth among all entrants in the first round. She will advance to the semifinals on Saturday night at 9:02 p.m. ET.

Vanessa Watson followed suit in the 400m hurdles and qualified for the semi-finals via a 56.44. Watson’s time put her in the top four for the second run, seventh overall, and will race Saturday night at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Florida was well represented in the triple jump by four Gators and each earned a spot in the top eight, led by Gator Great Will Claye. Claye jumped a season best with 16.98m/55’8.50″ and won a silver medal. Gator Great Omar Craddock jumped 16.39m/53’9.25 for fifth place, followed by Sean Dixon-Bodie in seventh at 16.31m/53’6.25″ and Gator Great Christian Taylor completed UF in eighth at 16.12m/52’10.75″.

Pjai Austin’s season ended in the 100m semi-final where he ran a 10.26. The Florida 100m record holder has had a terrific year and was twice named to the USFTCCCA’s first outdoor team (100m, 4×100) in June.

USATF Outdoor Championships (all events are finals unless otherwise noted) Event Venue, Gators (Time/Distance), Remarks Heptathlon (W) Javelin Long Jump 800 Meters 1. Anna Hall (6677) , United States champion, qualifies for the world championships (6.40 m / 21’0″) 2nd in the event, 1st overall after the fifth event (43.90 m / 144’0″) 2nd of the event, 1st overall after the sixth event, Best of the season (2:10.91) 1st in the event, 1st overall after the seventh event 100m hurdles (F) First round 8. Grace Stark (12.83 ), advances to semi-final 400m hurdles (F) First round 7. Vanessa Watson (56.44), advances to semi-final Triple jump (M) 2. Will Claye (16.98m/55’8.50″), best of the season 5. Omar Craddock (16.39m/53’9.25″) 7. Sean Dixon-Bodie (16.31m/53’6.25″) 8. Christian Taylor (16.12m/52’10.75″) 100m (M) Semi-finals 14. Pjai Austin (10.26) 400m (M) Semifinals 3. Ryan Willie (44.85), advances to final 8. Jacory Patterson (45.25) 400m (W) Semifinals 3. Talitha Diggs (50.95), advances to final

