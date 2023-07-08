Jeremy Hunt says a UK tax cut is unlikely before an election. Jeremy Hunt





Jeremy Hunt said high prices should be doubled after acknowledging that a pre-election tax cut package is unlikely this fall.

The prime minister added that the government would not take action to inject billions of dollars of additional demand into the economy.

The prime minister had previously promised to halve inflation to around 5% by the end of the year, but it is still holding at 8.7%.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Hunt said meeting Rishi Sunak’s promise would be more difficult than he thought.

“We will not support tax cuts if they make the fight against inflation more difficult,” he said. Injecting billions of pounds of extra demand into the economy when inflation is already too high would mean fiscal policy goes against monetary policy.

Hunt’s remarks refer to Conservative MPs who have pushed for tax cuts in a statement in the fall ahead of next year’s general election.

The prime minister spoke before his annual address to the City of London on Monday, in which he will announce measures he hopes will boost the economy by making the UK’s stock market more attractive to companies wanting to prop up business.

During his speech, he will also present a proposal to simplify the rules of buying and selling stocks and provide higher returns to investors, as well as unveil his vision for a new kind of stock exchange that will provide private companies with undisturbed access to the market.

Hunt said: These common-sense shifts are taking hold of the newfound Brexit freedom to simplify the rulebook to make it easier than ever for companies to research, finance and undertake business.

The prime minister also said the government must resist inflationary public-sector wage demands while putting new pressure on businesses to contain prices and take moral responsibility to customers whose cost of living is at stake.

“There are times when rebuilding margins is legitimate, and there are times when you have to think about the impact on customers,” he said.

The Times reported that cabinet ministers had pressured Sunak to accept the 6 per cent public sector pay rise recommended by the independent pay review body.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Interior Secretary Suela Braberman were among the high-ranking ministers who lobbied for Sunac.

Earlier this year, the prime minister came under pressure from Conservative backbench MPs to announce tax cuts.

We cannot wait until the next general election. People are depressed. We have to give them hope, said supporter Edward Leigh. Corporations, individuals, fuel taxes We have to give them something.

Another MP was reported to have told Hunt that the Conservatives would be at the end of an era of government unless people felt they had more disposable income.

The Tories continue to trail Labor in opinion polls, with recent modeling based on large polls of new constituency boundaries suggesting Keir Starmers party is on track to secure a 140-seat majority in the next election.

With the Conservatives still suffering from a large vote deficit, Labour’s support was found to be around 35% to 12% ahead of the Sunak Party.

