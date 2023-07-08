If you think US inflation is high, look at the numbers in those countries





Inflation in the United States may have eased in recent months, peaking at more than 9% last summer and falling to 4% in May, according to the Bureau’s widely used consumer price index. of Labor Statistics. But even at worst, the price increases were only a drop in the bucket compared to what people in some less-developed economies have been experiencing for years.

Several countries, including Venezuela, Argentina and Sudan, have been grappling with skyrocketing costs for decades. Last year, consumer prices in Venezuela were more than four times higher than a year earlier, while in Argentina they were almost twice as high as in 2021, according to data from the Fund. international monetary policy (IMF).

By comparison, the highest inflation several generations of millennials and Gen Z Americans have ever experienced was in recent years, according to IMF data. Since 1982, the start of the millennial generation, annual inflation in the United States has averaged 2.9% and has exceeded 4% only six times, including the financial crisis of 2007-2008 and after. the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across advanced economies, inflation has averaged 2.4% since the 1990s, the first aggregate data available to the IMF. But the period of ultra-low inflation ended in 2021, due to factors including the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a study by the Federal Reserve. In 2021, inflation in advanced economies, including European Union countries, the United Kingdom and the United States, rose to 5.3%, then to 7.3% in 2022.

And while inflation in Venezuela has been continuous since at least the 1980s, according to IMF data, it has been unprecedented in recent years. The Latin American country experienced hyperinflation of more than 130,000% in 2018, when the government had to create a new currency, the bolivar soberano, worth 100,000 old bolivars, to simplify transactions. The price of a can of Coca-Cola has gone from 2,800,000 old bolivars to 28 new bolivars.

In 2022, Venezuelan inflation was still 310%, the highest in the world that year.

The country’s retirees and public sector workers have been the hardest hit, said Andrs Guevara, an economics professor at the Andrs Bello Catholic University in Caracas and CEO of Omnis, a consultancy. The state pays civil servants’ pensions and salaries in the local currency, so the bolivar loses purchasing power and massively impoverishes those sectors of the population, he told CNN.

I can only buy a piece of cheese [with the pension], retired Venezuelan Nelson Snchez told CNN. He receives help from his children. It took me a long time to adapt, said Sanchez, who after 50 years of work began to receive money from his family.

Meanwhile, as prices rise in Argentina, wages have risen at a more frequent rate. There are unions in certain economic sectors that demand revisions every two months, said Emiliano Anselmi, chief economist at Portfolio Personal Inversiones, a Buenos Aires-based investment firm.

Another effect of inflation is that people spend their money as soon as possible. Because everything will be more expensive tomorrow, people spend their money as they get it, driving up inflation, Anselmi told CNN.

In affected economies, credit is limited, especially for the less well-off. The credit market does not exist [in Argentina]. If you want to buy a house, you put it together dollar by dollar and pay for it all at once, Anselmi said.

As governments grapple with their finances, people have found ways to navigate these circumstances. One of the most common solutions is to use a more stable currency, especially the US dollar.

Using U.S. currency for transactions is common in Venezuela because people don’t trust the volatile local currency, according to Guevara. There has been a factual dollarization of the Venezuelan economy, he said.

Improved inflation in Venezuela requires better institutions with more transparency, Guevara said.

There is no trust, there is no rule of law and the institutional base is quite weak. That’s the underlying problem, he says.

In the case of Argentina, Anselmi believes that after the 2024 elections, a new government will have to implement a stabilization plan to reduce the deficit and inflation. The plan could mean increased poverty and social conflict, especially in the first six months.

In 2024, only blood, sweat and tears await Argentina, he told CNN.

