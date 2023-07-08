Don’t expect compensation if a strike disrupts your plans, UK vacationers say | labor dispute





In the first week of school summer break, vacationers have been warned that they will not be compensated if their trips are canceled or delayed due to strikes, as various forms of industrial action can disrupt flights, trains and London Underground services.

Last week air traffic control managers in mainland Europe issued an official warning of strikes over the next six months, which could exacerbate disruption to thousands of holiday flights, including those to and from the UK. A strike date has not yet been announced, but it will likely be in time for maximum impact during the summer holidays.

Brits are already facing travel disruption this month with rail strikes planned for July 20, 22 and 29, the start of school holidays for most families, and London Underground strikes announced for July 23-28. All of this comes with the start of what one travel expert described as potentially one of the busiest summers in recent history.

Vacationers whose travels are disrupted may think they will be compensated if their flights are canceled due to a strike, but they probably won’t.

Industrial action is considered an exceptional circumstance in which the airline is not liable to pay compensation as it is a matter beyond the control of the airline.

If it was not the airline’s fault and a cancellation due to an air traffic controller strike falls into this category, the airline is not obligated to provide compensation, provided it can prove that it did everything possible to arrange a replacement, Kevin Pratt said. Forbes Advisor’s insurance expert.

However, in case of serious flight delays, airlines are still obligated to take care of passengers, which may include free refreshments or lodging. Airlines must also offer passengers the opportunity to receive a refund or rerouting for canceled flights.

The rules are different as those who book a package holiday or book through a travel agent must be protected under the rules set by the travel agent and the travel agent industry body.

Vacationers are being warned to check now if they can claim their travel insurance if their vacation plans are interrupted by a strike.

Most policies provide payment if a flight is delayed by a certain amount of time, which can help reduce out-of-pocket costs, Pratt said. However, charging for canceled flights and the vacation itself is another issue that requires scrutinizing policy documents to determine what level of coverage you have.

One key point is that cancellations must be unpredictable and unexpected at the time the policy was purchased. Therefore, it is useless to take out insurance now to cover strikes. Even if the exact date has not been confirmed.

any? travel.

Although there is no possibility of paying compensation in these circumstances, the airline must fulfill its legal obligations to the passenger in case of cancellation or delay.

Make sure you have travel insurance from the date you book your vacation, and check your policy carefully to make sure you are covered in case of strike action.

