U.S. Women’s National Team legend Megan Rapinoe announces her retirement from professional soccer at the end of the 2023 NWSL season





CHICAGO (July 8, 2023) Megan Rapinoe, one of the most iconic female soccer players and personalities in soccer history, has announced that she will be retiring from professional soccer following the conclusion of the 2023 National Womens Soccer season. League.

Known for her incredible talents on the pitch, creative goalscoring, clutch performances in some of the biggest games of her career, as well as her deep care and support for a myriad of social issues including LGBTQ+ rights, racial inequality, voter rights, and gender and wage equality, she leaves the game as one of the most defining figures in the history of soccer in the United States and women’s soccer worldwide.

Rapinoe came out publicly as gay in July 2012 and has been an outspoken and visible defender ever since. She was also the first white athlete and the first woman to kneel during the national anthem in solidarity with footballer Colin Kaepernick.

She will play her last World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand, then finish the 2023 NWSL season with her longtime club OL Reign to end her historic football career.

I’ve been able to have an amazing career, and this game has taken me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people,” Rapinoe said. I’m incredibly grateful to have played as long, to have been as successful as we have been, and to have been part of a generation of gamers who undoubtedly left the game better than they did. they found. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special.

I would like to thank my family for being by my side all these years. Thank you to all my teammates and coaches from my early days at Redding, college at the University of Portland and of course thanks to US Soccer, the Seattle Reign and especially Sue, for everything. I will forever cherish the friendships and support over the years in this game, and I’m beyond excited for one last ride with the national team and reign.

Rapinoe, 38, began her international career in July 2006 (a few weeks after her 21st birthday) when she made her debut against the Republic of Ireland in San Diego. She scored her first two international goals on October 1, 2006, scoring twice against Chinese Taipei at what is now Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

She currently has 199 caps over 17 years playing for her country and will soon become the 14th American player in history to reach 200 caps.

Rapinoe is preparing to play in her fourth Women’s World Cup, having represented the United States in 2011 in Germany, 2015 in Canada and 2019 in France, helping to win the last two World Cup titles. She also played at the 2004 FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup in Thailand as well as the Olympics in 2012 (when she won a gold medal), 2016 and 2021.

In his 199 caps to date, the United States has an overall record of 157-14-28, a winning percentage of 86%. She appeared for the United States in three different decades and scored 63 career goals with 73 assists.

Rapinoe is tied with Abby Wambach for the third all-time assist for the USWNT and is one of seven players in USWNT history with 50+ career goals and 50+ assists in career. She is the club’s only 50 goals/50 assists player with more career assists than goals.

She is heading to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, her last, having made 17 appearances at the World Cup while scoring nine goals. She played 14 Olympic matches and scored five goals. She started 142 of his 199 caps, coming off the bench 57 times, and captained the team for 15 games matching his longtime shirt number.

Rapinoe has played for five different USWNT head coaches, scoring multiple goals under each of them.

Megan Rapinoe is one of the most important players in women’s soccer history and a personality like no other, said United States Women’s National Team Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski. She produced so many memorable moments for her team and the fans on the pitch that will be long remembered, but her impact on people as a human being may be even greater. It was a wonderful experience coaching her in the NWSL and for the national team and I look forward to her being an important part of our squad at the World Cup.

Rapinoe had an epic 2019 winning numerous prestigious awards including FIFA Women’s Player of the Year, the France Football Ballon d’Or and Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year. She won the Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup and the Golden Boot for the top scorer with six goals. His goal from the penalty spot in the World Cup final was his 50th career goal. She doesn’t amuse you? pose after several of his lenses became famous and imitated around the world.

One of her many memorable performances came in the quarter-finals of the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Germany, where her long serve in the descending seconds of extra time was headed off by Wambach to send the match to a session. penalty shootout, in which she scored, helping the United States to victory.

Long before the pose, few players displayed happier goal celebrations than Rapinoe. In a 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup group game against Colombia, she scored on a long shot early in the second half, ran to the corner, grabbed the microphone from the television and sang Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen.

In the semi-finals of the 2012 Olympics, she twice scored both spectacular strikes in the dramatic 4-3 win over Canada.

In the 2021 Olympic quarter-final, Rapinoe netted the winning penalty in the United States’ fourth attempt against the Netherlands to send her team to the semi-finals.

In the bronze medal game, she put on an epic performance, scoring two spectacular goals, including one straight from a corner kick, to help USA win the bronze medal with a 4- 3 over Australia.

In a feat that will probably never be repeated, Rapinoe has scored Olympic goals straight from corners – at two Olympic Games, in 2012 and 2021.

She is also one of 18 USWNT players to have played more than 11,000 minutes in an American uniform.

On July 1, 2022, it was announced that Rapinoe had been selected by President Joe Biden to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, which she received at the White House on July 7. Rapinoe is the first footballer to receive the award and one of six female athletes or coaches to be so honoured.

Megan is a generational talent, said USWNT chief executive Kate Markgraf, whose international career spanned four years with Rapinoe. When you talk about performing on the biggest stages, she’s among the best to ever do that for the United States Women’s National Team. And those are just his contributions on the pitch. Her off-court contributions are the epitome of someone who saw she had a great platform and used it for good.

One of the few remaining players in the NWSL to have played in the second iteration of professional women’s soccer in the United States, the WPS, she played her entire 11-year career in the NWSL for Reign, for which she scored 48 goals with 25 assists, good for sixth all-time in the league. She also had a stint with Olympique Lyon in France in 2013-2014.

Megan Anna Rapinoe was born and raised in Redding, Calif., a small town about 200 miles north of San Francisco Bay, with her twin sister Rachael, and excelled in many sports, including basketball. in high school. She played most of her youth club football for Elk Grove and attended the University of Portland with Rachael where she won an NCAA championship in 2005. She was an All-American with the Pilots and returned from two ACL surgeries in college and another. at the end of 2015 to have one of the most memorable careers in United States history.

She is engaged to women’s basketball icon Sue Bird, who played 21 seasons in the WNBA before retiring in 2022 after winning a fifth and final Olympic gold medal with USA Basketball in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2023/07/us-womens-national-team-legend-megan-rapinoe-will-retire-at-end-of-2023-nwsl-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos