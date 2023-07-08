What happened to their free trade deals? DW Jul 8, 2023





US President Joe Biden’s European tour to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will undoubtedly strengthen the view of the ‘special relationship’ between the two countries. At the same time, it would obscure the fundamental fact that London needs Washington far more than vice versa.

Of course, Sunak was polite and diplomatic when he signed the “Atlantic Declaration,” a miniature version of a full-fledged free trade agreement with Biden and the United States in June. But the unilateral readjustment of British-American relations wasn’t hard to miss.

Sunak said a free trade agreement was no longer a “priority” for either side, and his officials said the declaration marked a “less sentimental and more pragmatic” approach to Britain’s “special relationship” with the US.

For many, the moment Brexit’s dreams of free global trade collapsed to the ground was a watershed moment. For others, it’s just a reminder that the UK outside the European Union is weaker and less attractive to the US.

Brexit regret or Bregret spreads in the UK

For Brexitists in the UK, a free trade agreement with the US was one of several promises made before and after the 2016 referendum that did not come to fruition. A potential deal with Washington was widely seen as partly compensating for the loss of free access to Britain’s biggest trading partner, the EU.

Why can’t Britain get the US to sign a free trade agreement?

“American policy priorities have changed. […] The United States has moved away from the traditional concept of free trade agreements.

The UK has struggled to get former US President Donald Trump to hold talks about his promise of a “large-scale” trade deal while in the White House, but it’s no easy task for Biden to take the lead. Protectionist pro-US trade policies remain the order of the day. Biden’s annoyance at London’s failure to resolve the ‘Ireland problem’ after Brexit also played a part.

Former EU diplomat Albrecht Rothacher said, “US trade policy tends to be quite unemotional, selfish and protectionist.

What about American companies?

A recent survey by British American Business and consultancy firm Bain & Company found that US companies are increasingly trusting the UK as a place to invest in the wake of Brexit, corporate tax hikes and a year-long political turmoil in London. is said to be losing.

A survey of 56 US companies operating in the UK found that confidence in the UK has declined for the third year in a row.

In response to the investigation, the UK Commerce Department said it was “not supported by the facts”, noting that the US had been the UK’s largest single investor over the past 20 years.

What is the ‘Atlantic Declaration’?

The Declaration promises to ease some trade barriers, strengthen defense industry connections and secure data protection agreements. They also agreed to cooperate on key industries: AI, 5G and 6G communications, quantum computing, semiconductors and engineering biology, as well as trade agreements on important minerals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels, flat-screen TVs and more.

The two countries also committed to negotiating an agreement that would allow some British businesses to receive tax credits under the US Inflation Reduction Act, a key climate and health law passed in 2022.

Why is it important?

size and optics. But for Britain, the Manifesto is far more important than for America. About 12% of goods exported from the UK are shipped to the US, making it the country’s largest export destination.

The UK is the single largest European investor in the US, valued at $500 billion in 2019. British businesses employ 1.3 million Americans. A July PwC study found that the UK overtook China as the most important market for US business leaders.

US foreign direct investment in the UK was valued at around $860 billion ($789 billion) in 2022. The UK was the 7th largest goods export market for the US in 2022.

What free trade agreement did the UK sign after Brexit?

The UK left the European Union in 2020, including the single market and customs union.

Prior to Brexit, the UK was part of all trade agreements the EU had with other countries.

The UK currently has trade deals with 71 countries, including many “rollover” agreements that carry over the UK’s previous relationships with countries as EU members.

A free trade agreement with Japan was signed in October 2020, the UK’s first major trade agreement since leaving the EU.

How Brexit threatens the peace of Northern Ireland

The UK has signed free trade agreements with Australia in 2021 and New Zealand in February 2022. Talks with India began in early 2022, but no agreement has yet been reached.

A digital trade agreement with Singapore came into force in June 2022, and a similar agreement with Ukraine was signed in March of this year. Also in March, the UK announced that it had agreed to accede to a comprehensive and progressive agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Meanwhile, the UK also adopted a state-level approach in the US and signed memoranda of understanding with three US states: Indiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. Britain is discussing future contracts with Utah, Texas and California.

Earlier this year, Britain’s former trade secretary Penny Mordaunt argued that a US national level deal would pave the way for a national dialogue with the White House.

Editor: Ashutosh Pandey

