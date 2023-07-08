Sha’Carri Richardson dominates to claim 100 points at USA track meet





EUGENE, Oré.

Over the past two years, as a suspension for a failed drug test cost her the spot she won at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and then failed to make it past the first round of US track and field championships last year, it was ShaCarri Richardson against herself. .

It was just me, the sprinter said in May, during a visit to Los Angeles, that bothered me.

This week at Hayward Field, neither Richardson nor any of her 100-meter competitors could derail her 10.82-second path to an American Championship and a spot on her first World Championship team, the 23-year-old years dominating each of his three runs to make the transition. from a two-year period of unpredictability to two days of absolute control.

Brittany Brown (10.90) and Tamari Davis (10.99) will join Richardson on Team USA. An American hasn’t won the world outdoor 100m championship since the late Tori Bowie in 2017, with Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce winning both titles since.

Richardson ripped off the orange wig to reveal braids as her name was called ahead of Friday’s final, prompting cheers and surprised laughter inside the stadium, but never cracked her smileless expression and then charged into the blocks. Behind early, she powered up to the championship and continued to sprint another 100 yards, raising her fist in the air.

The talent of former NCAA champion Richardson has never been in question. His consistency was. Yet this year she has run seven 100s, and all of them have been under 11 seconds. This series of races, and the way she controlled them all in Eugene, begs the question of who will win August’s world championships in Hungary when they become Richardson against the world’s best.

Richardson did not speak to reporters after his win. She had not competed since the Los Angeles Grand Prix in late May, when she convincingly won her preliminary round and then retired from the final. Instead of going through her first-round run Thursday at the U.S. Championships, she sent a message with her time of 10.71 marking a personal best and the fastest by an American since Carmelita Jeter ran 10.64 in 2011.

Focused ShaCarri is good for ShaCarri, good for the sport, good for Team USA and good for the fans, Olympic sprinter Michael Johnson wrote on Twitter Thursday night.

Richardson didn’t let go in her semifinal on Friday night winning in 10.75. On her way to recover for the final, she patted Mia Brahe-Pedersen and smiled as she passed, leaving the teenager who just finished her freshman year at Lake Oswego, Oregon beaming. They would meet again an hour later in the championship final, with Brahe-Pedersen, the first high school track athlete to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Nike, finishing seventh in 11.08.

Like Richardson, who will be looking to qualify for the 200 starting Saturday, Noah Lyles arrived in Eugene hoping to race the 100 and 200 at the August world championships. That chance still lingers after finishing third in the 100m in 10.0 seconds to make what he called the toughest USA team of his career. Recovering from COVID just five days ago, he had a really bad practice on Tuesday, OK practice on Wednesday, all of a sudden he was running Thursday and was like, God, I’m going to do a miracle.

As Lyles and Christian Coleman, two of America’s most decorated sprinters of the past decade, looked at the scoreboard to see if they had qualified for the world championships, an unexpected name popped up in the top spot that n belonged to neither: Cravant Charleston.

Charleston ran 9.95 to beat Coleman (9.96) and Lyles. Charleston’s most prestigious victory before Friday, he said, had been at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.

Yet his training, under longtime pros Allen Johnson, Torri Edwards-Johnson and Terrence Trammell, had given him confidence in his ability to make the team. When they spoke after his title, there was relief, Charleston said.

Finally, Johnson told Charleston. Now you enter yours.

Who is the fastest man in America is technically still up for debate, as Fred Kerley, world champion in the 100 meters last year, is not running the 100 this week because he has a pass for the August World Meeting.

