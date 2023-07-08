Hunt rules out a massive UK tax cut and concedes challenging inflation targets.





Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt ruled out tax cuts ahead of a massive election this autumn, warning that inflation would need to be doubled and would not supply billions of pounds of extra demand to the UK economy.

“Meeting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s promise to halve inflation by the end of the year will be more difficult than we thought,” Hunt admitted to the Financial Times.

Hunt, who has vowed to resist inflationary public-sector wage demands, has also put new pressure on businesses, saying they must keep prices in check and assume a moral responsibility to customers facing cost-of-living crises.

There are times when rebuilding margins makes sense, and there are times when you have to think about the impact it will have on your customers, he said.

The prime minister, speaking ahead of his annual address to the City of London on Monday, will kick off mansion house reforms that will incentivize billions of pounds of pension savings to be channeled into fast-growing companies and make London listings more attractive.

Hunt would welcome an agreement in which major pension companies would invest 5% of their investments in high-growth businesses up to $50 billion, but he would also propose regulatory reform and threaten to step in if inefficient smaller pension companies don’t merge.

FTSE 100 group Aviva, Legal & General and Phoenix Group will participate in an agreement organized by the City of London Corporation, people familiar with the plan said.

Aviva declined to comment on the agreement, and Phoenix did not confirm their involvement. L&G did not respond.

The Prime Minister will reassure the city that he wants to work with the pension companies rather than tell them what to do.

The Hunts Mansion House speech is meant to support stronger future economic growth, but he and Sunak are focused on the immediate task of taming rising prices. Inflation in the UK in May was 8.7%, higher than in comparable countries.

“We are redoubling our efforts to tackle inflation because we believe to the last drop of our DNA that long-term sustainable growth is not possible in a high-inflation economy,” he said.

Some Conservative MPs are calling for tax cuts in the Prime Minister’s autumn statement, but Hunt said: With inflation already too high, if we inject billions of extra pounds into the economy, that would mean fiscal policy going against monetary policy.

When asked if he would be willing to take political criticism if he continued to prioritize tougher finances over tax cuts, Hunt said: “We already get political criticism for that, but that’s the right thing to do.”

Hunt suggested that his promise of tight budget control would prevent him from accepting a public sector wage increase of more than 6%, which is likely recommended by an independent review body, unless it is funded from the existing Whitehall budget.

We will not settle these public sector pay disputes with inflation measures, he said.

He added that payroll deals are funded by putting extra demand into an overheating economy that makes fighting inflation more difficult. Standoff on public sector payrolls could lead to strikes that extend into the fall.

Hunt’s speech will outline evolutionary changes in city regulations to provide higher returns to investors, improve research facilities and simplify rules for buying and selling stock.

Three golden rules will underpin reform. Achieving the best possible outcomes for pension savers, strengthening the UK’s position as a leading financial centre, and prioritizing a strong and diverse gilt market.

Hunt will also outline plans to reform London’s capital markets, simplify the rulebook and use Brexit freedom to make it easier for businesses to scrutinize, raise funds and liquidate their businesses than ever before.

The Treasury Department said it would streamline the prospectus that companies must fill out for investors. There will also be a new kind of stock market in the form of an intermittent trading venue where private companies can buy and sell shares on an exchange on a specific date without having to go public.

Additional reporting by Josephine Cumbo

