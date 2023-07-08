US Women’s Open 2023: here is the record price for every Pebble Beach golfer | Golf News and Tour Information





Two years ago, the US Womens Open purse was $5.5 million. This week, Pebble Beach Golf Links’ prize money stands at $11 million, a literal exponential increase that reflects what the USGA thinks of women’s golf and its flagship women’s championship.

I remember last year, maybe a year and a half ago, when we announced that we were going from a $5.5 million scholarship to a $10 million scholarship. Someone said to me, what do you think it would do for women’s golf? I said, I don’t know what this will do for women’s golf, but I’m pretty sure that in a few years we’re going to be talking about higher scholarships at all levels, and that’s where we’re at. are.

Indeed, just two weeks ago, the KPMG Womens PGA Championship increased its overall prize pool from $1 million to $10 million, the sixth consecutive year it has increased.

Indeed, here is a breakdown of the prize money payouts for the other four women’s majors. With the AIG Womens Open and the Evian Championship still to come, both are expected to increase their earnings to some extent as well.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: $10 millionAIG Women’s Open: $7.3 million (2022)Evian Championship: $6.5 million (2022)Chevron Championship: $5.1 million

As for the Women’s Open winners payday, the champion on Sunday at Pebble Beach will earn a record $2 million, the largest payout in women’s golf history. The finalist receives more than a million dollars, a first in this regard as well. Even if you don’t make the cut at the US Womens Open, you still walk away with a nice return: $8,000, double the allowance given to pros leaving after 36 holes compared to a year ago. .

As we noted a year ago, what’s interesting is that the overall US Womens Open purse didn’t top $8,000 until 1963, the championship’s 18th year. And a major winner didn’t win $8,000 until 1975.

Here’s a historical look at prize payouts in the Championship to put this year’s historic payday into context:

YEAR: WINNER, GLOBAL PURSE, SHARE OF WINNERS 1947: Betty Jameson, $7,500, $1,200 1965: Sandra Spuzich, $20,000, $4,000 1975: Sandra Palmer, $55,000, $8,044 1978: Hollis Stacy, $100,000, $15,000 etsy King, $500,000, $85,0001995: Annika Sorenstam, $1 million, $175,0002000: Karrie Webb, $2.75 million, $500,0002014: Michelle Wie, $4 million, 720 $0002017: Sung-Hyun Park, $5 million, $900,0002019: Jeongeun Lee6, $5.5 million, $1 million2022: Minjee Lee, $10 million, $1.8 million

On Saturday, the USGA officially released the overall prize money breakdown for golfers who successfully cut a pebble beach. Here are the payouts for each seat. Check back after the Championship ends on Sunday and update individual names and official totals. (Any pros who missed the cut also received $8,000.)

