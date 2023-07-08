Biden says US destroyed last stockpile of chemical weapons





WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) – The United States has destroyed the last of its declared stockpiles of chemical weapons, President Joe Biden said on Friday, ending a decades-long effort to eliminate deadly weapons used for the first time. times on a large scale in the world. First war.

Under the Chemical Weapons Convention, which was ratified by the US Senate in 1997, the US and other signatories are required to destroy its stockpile of chemical weapons by September 30, 2023.

“Today, I am proud to announce that the United States has safely destroyed the last munition in this stockpile, bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons,” Biden said in a statement. writing published by the White House.

The United States destroyed its remaining stockpiles at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot in Pueblo, Colorado, and the Army Blue Grass Depot (BGAD) in Richmond, Kentucky.

In 2022, the last M55 rocket with the VX nerve agent was destroyed at the Kentucky plant.

The US stockpile of chemical warfare agents reached nearly 40,000 tons in 1968, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Chemical weapons are responsible for some of the most horrific episodes of loss of life. While the use of these deadly agents will always remain a stain on history, today our nation finally delivered on its promise to rid our arsenal of this evil,” the U.S. Senate said. Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

Chemical weapons came to the fore during World War I, known as the “Chemists’ War”.

According to the United Nations, chemical weapons killed nearly 100,000 people during World War I and have claimed more than a million lives worldwide since then.

