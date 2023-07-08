British scientists could seek grants once the UK rejoins the EU. Brexit





As expected, once the UK rejoins the flagship Horizon European program, UK scientists and academic researchers will be able to re-apply for grants from the prestigious European Research Council (ERC).

The re-entry comes nearly a year after 115 grants approved for UK candidates were terminated by the committee due to delays in ratifying the UK Associate of the 85 billion Horizons funding scheme.

Scientists were outraged when Britain was excluded from the EU scientific community.

A former president of the Royal Society told The Guardian that Horizon Europe’s bankruptcy meant Britain wasted its chance to become Europe’s California.

An ERC spokesperson said:

The UK therefore has the same rights and obligations as any other country in relation to the program, including the possibility for UK-based researchers to receive ERC grants.

The EU confirms that a briefing document has already been prepared by the EU that the UK is expected to return to Horizon Europe, and eligibility for ERC grants will follow.

An announcement is expected next week, days after commission chair Ursula von der Leyen confirmed New Zealand as an associate member of Horizon Europe.

The UK was removed from the Horizon and linked program for its stand-alone science activities in retaliation for its failure to implement the Northern Ireland Brexit deal.

A British-wide scientist said he felt the UK was going down a dark road, isolating itself from the rest of European science in order to maintain its subsidy.

Professor Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel laureate and former President of the Royal Society, Cambridge Institute for Molecular Biology, said:

One of the reasons is its immediate access to a large population pool and a large single market: the United States (and through Nafta to Canada and Mexico). We could have been the Californias of Europe, but we chose the stupid self-harming act of leaving the EU.

Participation in the Horizon program is very welcome and at least allows UK science to participate on a bigger stage. But being able to keep it is only comforting.

Another leading scientist said re-entry into the ERC would be a welcome development as it would give researchers the opportunity to quickly return to European funding.

This program is designed for individual researchers with 2 to 7 years of experience after completing their PhD.

Athene Donald, Master of Science and Professor of Experimental Physics at Churchill College Cambridge, said: horizon.

Until the next framework program comes along, it may take years for the damage to heal. Britain was pushed out of many collaborations it was previously expected to engage in.

Over the past few years, the UK has lost many talented scientists (both UK and European nationals), especially due to the inability to hold ERC funds in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jul/08/british-scientists-can-request-grants-if-uk-rejoins-eu-horizon-scheme The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos