US Womens Open: Rose Zhang soars in the standings





Pebble Beach has so far flexed its muscles at the 2023 US Womens Open with just six under par over 36 holes.

Rose Zhang also flexed hers.

The 20-year-old phenom was just one of twelve players to shoot under par in Friday’s second round. She jumped 26 spots in the standings after shooting 74 on Thursday.

Windy, cold and overcast conditions baffled the world’s top players, including world number one Jin Young Ko, who missed the cut.

But Zhang gracefully carded a 1-under 71 on Friday and is now tied for 11th at 1-over for the championship heading into Saturday’s third round.

Despite her solid game, Zhang is eight strokes behind point guard Bailey Tardy. Tardy may have played the best golf of his life so far.

However, that lead could quickly evaporate due to the harsh conditions and Tardy’s lack of major league experience.

Still, Zhang knows she has to stick to her game plan.

I’m really grateful that I was able to make the cut, and I’ll be able to stabilize myself and go into the weekend with a fresh spirit,” Zhang told the media after his second round.

I’ve been in this position before where you have to hunt, and it’s nothing new to me. I will try to do the same: get my game plan and try to hit as many fairways and greens as possible as this will allow you to get more birdie opportunities.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. Rose Zhang putts on the eighth green during the second round of the 78th US Womens Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 07, 2023. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On Friday, Zhang hit 12 of 14 fairways but only found nine greens. She had to do a lot but never put herself in a position to send him aside.

After missed opportunities on the 10th and 11th holes, Zhang started on the back nine, she missed a short par putt on the par-3 12th.

This stalled her momentum and dropped her to 3 for the tournament.

Another bogey at 16 brought her down to 4-over, and she quickly had the cut line in mind.

On the next hole, however, Zhang bounced back with a birdie. She hit a nice tee shot in the par-3 17th and hit in the 10-footer for a two.

It kind of shifted my momentum to the back nine, where I turned it forward, Zhang said. I felt very solid with my game in general.

She followed up with a birdie on the two par-5s up front, the 2nd and 6th, to finish with a 71.

This putt on 17 kicked off his turn.

But Zhang knows she will have to be more aggressive this weekend, especially given the deficit she faces.

Over the next couple of days, I’ll be taking a bit more aggressive approach,” Zhang said. But I’m going to have to be able to hit those shots, so I think that’s the first thing.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nations Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Also be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sbnation.com/golf/2023/7/8/23787800/rose-zhang-us-womens-open-rockets-leaderboard The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos