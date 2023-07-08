Yellen calls for US-China cooperation on economy and climate





Yellen visits attempt to strengthen US-China relations ‘Big margin’ for US and China to engage in tradeYellen: Misunderstandings could damage financial and economic ties

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday called for closer communication between China and the United States to improve economic decision-making and challenged China to join global initiatives to help the poorest countries deal with climate change.

Despite bilateral tensions, the record level of U.S.-China trade last year showed that there was “plenty of room” to engage in trade and investment, and it was essential to focus on the areas of common concern and settle disagreements through dialogue, Yellen told Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. at the start of a meeting.

The talks lasted about five hours, followed by a formal dinner, according to a Treasury official.

Chinese state media described the meeting as “thorough, frank and pragmatic”. The Treasury said the meeting was “frank, constructive and comprehensive”.

Yellen is due to hold a press conference in Beijing early Sunday.

The official Xinhua news agency said the talks were “constructive”, but the Chinese side expressed concern over US sanctions and restrictive measures against China.

China also believes that the generalization of the concept of national security does not benefit normal economic and trade exchanges, Xinhua reported.

Treasury said Yellen also indicated that “even when the United States and China have disagreements, it is vital that the two countries find ways to work together on issues of common and global concern, including the debt overhang in low-income and emerging economies and climate finance”. .”

Yellen also met Friday with People’s Bank of China Communist Party leader Pan Gongsheng to discuss global macroeconomic and financial developments, including the disproportionate impact of recent economic shocks on low-income countries, the Treasury said. .

Yellen’s visit through Sunday is Washington’s latest attempt to restore ties between the world’s two largest economies, battered by Taiwan’s tech issues that have drawn allies into their rivalry, impacting the businesses and business relationships.

Like US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited last month for the first time under President Joe Biden, Yellen is seeking a delicate balance between appeasement and continuing to push Beijing to end practices that Washington deems harmful. to American and Western companies.

Both sides played down expectations of breakthroughs, while welcoming the opportunity for frank, face-to-face diplomacy.

“In a complicated global economic environment, it is urgent for the two largest economies to communicate closely and exchange views on our responses to various challenges,” Yellen told He, China’s newly appointed economic czar.

This could “help both sides better understand the global economic outlook and make better decisions to strengthen our economies,” she said.

At the same time, Yellen reiterated that Washington wanted to ensure healthy competition with a “fair set of rules” that would benefit both countries over time.

[1/5]US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, speaks as Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, right, listens during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Saturday, July 8, 2023 Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

Meeting her at the Diaoyutai state guest house where foreign dignitaries are often received, he said he was ready to work with Yellen.

Yellen told a group of women economists on Saturday that she was “in Beijing at this critical time because, despite all the disagreements between our nations, President Biden and I believe it is in the interest of our peoples to put our relationships on a better track and maintain open and honest lines of communication”.

“I firmly believe that the relationship between our two countries is rooted in the strong ties between the American and Chinese peoples. It is important that we continue to nurture and deepen those ties, especially as China reopens after three years of containment of COVID.”

“MEETING CHINA HALFWAY”

As the United States seeks to re-engage at all levels, Beijing has repeatedly told Washington to match words with deeds, pointing to continued US moves to limit Chinese access to technologies, including semi- drivers.

Beijing has also refused to resume bilateral military ties, while tariffs imposed on Chinese goods in a trade war under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump remain untouched.

China this week abruptly announced export controls on two metals widely used in semiconductors and electric vehicles in the name of protecting its national security and interests.

Yet newly appointed Prime Minister Li Qiang left the door open for deeper dialogue, urging Yellen on Friday to ‘meet China halfway’ as the two sides inject ‘positive energy’ into bilateral ties. .

Despite discussions of economic decoupling between the United States and China, which the two countries oppose, the data shows a fundamentally strong trade relationship, with two-way trade reaching $690 billion last year.

The United States would continue to communicate concerns about specific economic practices directly and take targeted action to protect its national security, Yellen said.

She urged China not to let any disagreements “lead to misunderstandings, especially those resulting from lack of communication, which can unnecessarily aggravate our bilateral economic and financial relations.”

Yellen told government officials and climate experts on Saturday that China has the ability to help the world deal with the “existential threat” of climate change.

Beijing and Washington must take the lead in helping poor countries meet their climate goals and deal with the impact of climate change, she told a panel discussion.

Cooperation on climate finance was a “core” responsibility of “the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases and the largest investors in renewable energy”, she said.

China, classified as a developing country by the United Nations, has long said it is the responsibility of developed countries to help poor countries pay to fight climate change.

But Beijing says it could contribute to “loss and damage” from climate change on a voluntary basis.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, William Mallard, Mike Harrison and Diane Craft

