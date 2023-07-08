Zharnel Hughes and Dina Asher-Smith win in difficult conditions





British record holder Zharnel Hughes added another feather to his cap when he won his first 100m title at the 2023 UK AthleticsChampionships in Manchester on Saturday (8 July). Former world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith was in equally good form claiming her fifth national title in her 100m event.

Athletes battled each other and the elements alike, with Hughes taking first place through a downpour in the final. The women’s final was postponed due to a stadium power outage.

Hughes got into shape for his life after breaking Linford Christie’s 30-year-old British men’s 100m record in New York late last month with a blistering world lead of 9.83.

The 27-year-old will now try to convert the form to silverware at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest next month. Hughes last reached the final at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, finishing 6th.

Reece Prescod finished second behind Hughes in Saturday’s final in Manchester with a time of 10.14. Eugene Amo-Dadzie finished the podium in 3rd place with a time of 10.18 seconds.

Amo-Dadzie made headlines this year after going under 10 seconds for the first time in a short sprint event and becoming the world’s fastest accountant.

The London-based chartered accountant could soon revise her resume as a professional athlete moonlighting as a bean counter once she secures a spot on the British team for the World Championships.

The top two finishers in each event will secure a place to represent Great Britain at the World Championships, as long as they achieve the qualifying criteria. Team GB selectors will place an additional 3rd place based on the eligibility standard criteria.

Asher-Smith crossed the finish line in 11.06 seconds and was in her own class dominating the women’s race. She was well ahead of runners-up Imani Lansiquot (11.26s) and Bianca Williams (11.29s) in third place.

Asher-Smith is looking to revive the momentum from winning the 200m gold medal in Doha in 2019. The Jamaican trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Last year, she also walked away with silver in the 200m final, claiming bronze behind Jackson and Fraser-Pryce.

In the women’s 800m qualifying round, Keely Hodgkinson set the fastest time in the heats with a time of 2:01.16. Khahisa Mhlanga (2:01.31) and Alexandra Bell (2:01.35) followed closely behind her.

Last year’s World 1500m bronze medalist Laura Muir beat her heat with a time of 4:16.91 and was on track to defend her national title. Melissa Courtney-Bryant recorded the fastest time of her three heats winning her own race with a time of 4:15.61.

British Athletics Championships 2023 Schedule

All times Local time (GMT/UTC+1)

Sunday 9 July 2023 11:15 Men’s Javelin Throw Final 11:45 Women’s 5000m Walk Final 12:20 Men’s Triple Jump Final 12:25 Men’s 5000m Walk Final 12:55 Women’s Shot Put Final 13:00 Men’s 110m Hurdles Heat 13 :10 Men’s Hammer Final 13:30 Women’s 200m Heats 14:00 Men’s 200m Heats 14:10 Men’s Pole Vault Final 14:30 Women’s 5000m Final 14:50 Men’s High Jump Final 14:55 Men’s 110m Hurdles Final 15:05 Women’s 400m Hurdles Final 15:10 Women’s Long Jump Final 15:15 Men’s 400m Hurdles Final 15:20 Women’s Discus Final 15:25 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final 15:40 Women’s 200m Final 15:50 Men’s 200m Final 16:00 Men’s 400m Final 16:10 Women’s 1500m Finals 16:20 Women’s 400m Final 16:30 Men’s 800m Final 16:40 Women’s 800m Final 16:50 Men’s 1500m Final How to Watch Live Stream of the British Athletics Championships

In Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the British Athletics Championships can be watched free of charge on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Coverage, including highlights, is also available on British Athletics TV.

