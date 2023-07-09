US cities where rents have increased the most





Across the United States, rental prices have risen an average of 5.5% over the past year. But in some cities they have increased much more.

In the posh Hamptons enclave of Amagansett, New York, rents jumped 63% for the 12 months ending May 2023, the biggest increase among the 1,865 cities surveyed by fintech firm SmartAsset.

This is followed by cities where renters experienced price increases of 20% or more. Many of these locations are also hot real estate markets where rent increases have kept pace with rising house prices over the past few years.

Here is an overview of the 10 cities where rents have increased the most:

With average monthly rental costs of $43,370, Amagansett has the most expensive rental prices in the United States, according to data from SmartAsset. This largely reflects the exclusive nature of small-town East Hampton, where beachfront mansions regularly sell for tens of millions of dollars.

It is home to many celebrities, including Alec Baldwin and Sarah Jessica Parker. A house owned by Parker was recently listed as a summer rental for $95,000.

Oxford, a college town in Mississippi, ranks second in the rankings, where average rent prices have climbed 37%. However, Oxford is not a celebrity hotspot like Amagansett; it has a relatively low average rent of $1,660, as of May 2023. Its recent surge in rental prices follows steadily rising house prices, which have risen by almost a third over the past three years.

In third place is Orinda, Calif., an affluent suburb near San Francisco that already has one of the most expensive rental markets in the country.

The list also includes cities in Florida, which saw an influx of Americans as the pandemic spread in 2020. As a result, there are fewer homes available than there were in 2019, which led to higher housing prices in many Florida cities. In turn, rental prices also rose steadily during this period.

The SmartAsset study compared May 2022 data with May 2023 data using Zillow’s Observed Rent Index for all types of homes with up to five rooms.

