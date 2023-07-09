Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The UK government just said ‘no’





LONDON (AP) The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing all drug possession for personal use to address one of Europe’s highest overdose death rates.

The proposal was almost immediately blocked by the Conservative British government in London, which said it had no plans to loosen drug laws.

The semi-autonomous Edinburgh government, led by the pro-independence Scottish National Party, said on Friday that removing criminal penalties for drug possession would allow safe, evidence-based harm reduction services to be provided.

Mortality from drug overdose in Scotland is three times the overall UK mortality rate and is the highest in Western Europe. According to government figures, about 1,100 drug-related deaths occurred in Scotland last year, with a population of 5.5 million.

The war on drugs has failed, Scottish Drugs Minister Elena Whitham said at a press conference alongside former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Swiss President Ruth Dreifuss, who are advocating for drug law reform.

Current drug laws don’t stop people from using drugs, they don’t stop people from experiencing related harm, and critically, they don’t stop people from dying, Whitham said.

The Scottish government says decriminalization will free individuals from fear of treatment and support, reducing drug-related harm and ultimately improving lives. He cites the example of Portugal, which over 20 years ago abandoned criminal penalties for drug possession and focused on treatment.

Whitham also said he wants to change the law to allow the government to create a space for supervised drug consumption and consider introducing a regulated drug supply.

She said the crisis would only get worse without fundamental change. She said Scotland is facing a barrel of storm in terms of synthetic opioids and new and novel street benzodiazepines that are making their way to our shores.

“If I’m not ready to get to this place where 21st-century drug laws are in place, I’m afraid of what that might look like,” she said.

But Scottish Conservative Justice spokesman Russell Findlay said essentially legalizing heroin, crack and other Class A drugs would not solve the problem of drug deaths in Scotland.

Scotland already allows people in possession of illegal drugs to get a police warning without being prosecuted, but UK government support is needed to decriminalize the drugs.

Max Blain, spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said that would not happen.

He said he has no plans to change our tough stance on drugs.

Scottish governments often took more liberal stances on social issues than the Conservative administrations in London. A bill passed in the Scottish Parliament last year that would make it easier for people to officially change their gender was blocked by the Sunaks government.

The ruling party, the SNP, uses that disagreement to bolster its argument that Scotland would be better off leaving the UK and becoming an independent country.

