American football star Megan Rapinoe will retire at the end of the seasonExBulletin





Megan Rapinoe will retire at the end of this season. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images .

Megan Rapinoe, an American football star known for her accomplishments on the field as well as her political activism off it, announced on Saturday that she will retire from professional football at age 38.

Rapinoe will play her fourth and final World Cup this summer before finishing the season with her National Women’s Soccer League side OL Reign. She will end her career having won at least two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have played as long, to have been as successful as we have been and to have been part of a generation of players who have undoubtedly left the game better than they did. ‘ve found,” Rapinoe said in a statement.

Rapinoe did not cite a reason for her retirement, but last year in an interview with NPR, she admitted her age and that she had suffered injuries.

“I’ve had a few minor injuries, I’m getting a bit older so I want to go through the season and see how my body feels and all that, but I feel like I still have a lot to give,” said she declared. said.

Rapinoe added that she is looking forward to retiring with her fiancé and WNBA star Sue Bird.

“I think we’re both looking forward to that freedom of, yeah, maybe we like to take weekend trips,” she said. “Honestly, I want to take, like, a year and just figure it out and not overdo it.”

17-year career marked by goals, trophies and the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Rapinoe, from Redding, Calif., played football throughout her childhood and through college. Her international career began in 2006 when she was 21 during a match against Ireland in San Diego.

Over the next 17 years, Rapinoe competed in the Olympics three times and won a gold medal in 2012 after scoring two goals in a semi-final match against Canada.

Rapinoe will have appeared in the FIFA Women’s World Cup four times in 2011 in Germany, 2015 in Canada, 2019 in France and the 2023 edition which begins later this month in Australia and New Zealand. In 2019, she received the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award and received the Golden Ball. She also won the Golden Boot as top scorer, having netted six times.

Off the court, Rapinoe has been an outspoken and fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights since coming out publicly as gay in 2012, becoming the first female member of the U.S. national team to do so.

In 2016, Rapinoe knelt during the national anthem in solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick in his protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Four years later, she was involved in a class action lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation, accusing it of general discrimination and uneven play. In a settlement announced early last year, US Soccer agreed to pay $22 million in back wages to the United States women’s national soccer team.

In 2022, Rapinoe received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Biden, becoming the first footballer to receive such an honor.

