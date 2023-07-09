‘Goodbye to the heat’: Thunderstorms warn of next week’s forecasters and…





Hot weather turned into heavy rain. Photo: Alamy

Britons have seen the last of sunny weather for some time, forecasters warned, as heavy rains hit much of the country.

After Friday’s scorching temperatures, a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued from London to northwest Scotland until midnight Saturday, with up to 50mm of rain possible in the northern Midlands.

Both Wimbledon and the Ashes Test matches at Headingley in Leeds were disrupted by weather, but the weather remained warm in the east of England.

“In the aftermath of these storms, it won’t be hot until tomorrow,” said John Hammond, chief forecaster for Weather Trending. Signs of a trend.

Cricket has been discontinued. Photo: Alamy

“As it gets cooler and more restless next week, we’ll bid farewell to the heat and go back to business as usual with fresh conditions for all of us,” he added.

Despite the wet weather, temperatures were initially expected to reach 33C, the hottest Saturday of the year, but the Met Office’s latest forecast suggests temperatures in East Anglia will reach 30C or 31C.

According to the forecast for the heat, UK Health Security has issued a yellow heat warning for London, South East, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber until 9am Sunday.

Meanwhile, flash floods are expected to damage some buildings, with lightning, hail and high winds on the cards.

Visitors rush to escape the heavy rain on Brighton Pier. Photo: Alamy

The Met Office warned that power outages could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Met Office Weather Forecaster Simon Partridge said: “It’s very hot, very humid and very humid air across the UK on Saturday.

“Thunderstorms started around 7am and it is already very heavy. We expect it to continue throughout the afternoon and the main focus will be the north of the Midlands.

Tourists and locals take cover during heavy rain in London on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Alamy

“Heavy rain is possible in a couple of hours.

“Up to 50mm of rain is likely in some areas, with heavy rain and difficult driving conditions most likely.

“We will keep an eye on this afternoon in case we need to upgrade the warning to yellow.”

