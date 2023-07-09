BMW BEV sales surged 10x to new record high in Q2 2023





BMW Group (BMW and Mini) reports 95,533 U.S. vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2023 (up 14% year-over-year).

Results for the last quarter and since the beginning of the year:

BMW: 87,948 (+11%) and 170,414 (+12%) Mini: 7,585 (+48%) and 14,869 (+24%) Total: 95,533 (+14%) and 185,283 (+13% )

While the overall results are positive, the most important things are happening in the all-electric car segment.

Sales of BMW battery electric vehicles (BEVs) – currently the i4, i7 and iX models – in the second quarter were 11,376, up 952% from a year ago and a new quarterly record.

Previously, the German brand had never reached a five-figure result and also note that it is not far from Ford (14,843) and General Motors (15,652), which are supported by a federal tax credit of $7,500.

BEV sales also recorded a record 12.9% share of the brand’s total volume in the second quarter. That’s more than one in ten new vehicles, which is probably just the start.

Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO of BMW North America, said:

Word is out, the Ultimate Driving Machine is also the Ultimate Electric Driving Machine. As the excitement around these great products grows, we continue to gain traction with customers and BEV’s market share.

BMW all-electric car sales (year-on-year change) last quarter:

BMW i4: N/A BMW i7: N/A BMW iX: 4,135 (up 283%)i4 and i7 combined: 7,241 Total: 11,376 (up 952%) and 12.9% off go

Unfortunately, Mini brand figures are not available.

* some 2022 data (Q1 and Q2) estimated

So far this year, the BMW brand has sold 17,964 all-electric vehicles in the United States (more than for all of 2022), or 10.5% of the total volume.

Year-to-date BMW all-electric car sales in 2023:

BMW i4: N/A BMW i7: N/A BMW iX: 6,486 (up 354%) i4 and i7 combined: 11,478 Total: 17,964 (up 1,150%) and 10.5% share

For reference, in 2022, the BMW brand has sold more than 15,000 100% electric cars in the United States.

BMW’s all-electric car sales results are expected to increase further, as there are new versions of existing models and new models in the pipeline (BMW i5 for example).

The BMW Group does not report plug-in hybrid car sales, as well as BEV/PHEV results for the Mini brand (Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid and all-electric Mini Cooper SE), so are not included in this report.

