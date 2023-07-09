Great white shark on UK beach scares children – after prankster puts fake fins in water





Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails

A great white shark fin found on a British beach has terrified local children.

However, the fins turn out to be fake fins placed in the water by an anonymous prankster.

It was made of insulation, painted dark gray, and had wooden poles attached to it to add weight and keep it from moving. It was deployed in the sea about 300 yards off the coast of Torquay.

The fake fin is made of insulating foam and painted dark gray.

(Rob Hughes/DevonSeaSafari/BNPS)

A teacher first noticed fins while taking a group of kids on a trip with the Devon Sea Safari.

Rob Hughes, the boat’s captain on the safari, inspected the fins with a pair of binoculars. Getting closer, he realized it was fake.

The shooter later admitted the prank in an anonymous Facebook post, claiming the fins were for a private video.

We had a great time and talked to the community. I want to convince everyone that there is nothing to be afraid of at sea. A recent Facebook post read that the shark was meant for a private video and no one would notice.

Hughes said in a Facebook post from the Devon Sea Safari company that he hadn’t been fooled by fins for long.

He wrote: I haven’t been fooled for a long time. Its immobility and lack of a tail fin prompted further investigation.

Someone has gone to great lengths to create fake great white shark fins. I can’t say I’m very impressed.

He said pranks like this could hurt the local economy during the summer months.

Young great white sharks can fine-tune their hunting skills by choosing specific areas of the ocean as “training grounds”.

(dad)

Antics like this can have a very real impact on your summer shoreline business. Not to mention that it’s basically deliberate marine litter.

Whatever the reason for this stunt, rest assured there was absolutely no evidence of great white sharks in South Devon.

The Shark Trust has reported over 100 sightings of great white sharks in the UK over the past decade, but none have been confirmed.

However, research published this week suggests that great white sharks may soon start appearing off British coasts as they migrate north from the Mediterranean in search of seals.

Chris Fischer, founder of Ocearch, previously noted that populations of great white sharks tracked by his organization tend to migrate northward in search of food.

We believe they have to move up past Brest. [in Brittany] Cornwall and he told The Times.

The great white shark is the largest predatory fish on the planet and is usually found mostly in cool waters near shores. They are often spotted in South Africa, other parts of Africa, near California and New Zealand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/great-white-shark-fin-fake-devon-b2371169.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos