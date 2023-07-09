Cluster munitions the United States sends to Ukraine often fail to explode





When the White House announced on Friday that it would agree to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, it was after Pentagon officials assured the weapons had been upgraded to minimize danger to civilians.

The weapons, which have been shunned by many countries, drop small grenades designed to destroy armored vehicles and troops in the open, but often fail to detonate immediately. Years or even decades later, they can kill adults and children who trip over them.

The Pentagon said the weapons they would send to Ukraine had a failure rate of 2.35% or less, much better than the usual rate that is common for cluster munitions.

But the Pentagons’ own statements indicate that the cluster munitions in question contain older grenades known to have a failure rate of 14% or more.

These are 155 millimeter artillery shells that can each fly about 20 miles before splitting open in the air and releasing 72 small grenades that usually explode on impact along the perimeter of an oval-shaped area bigger than a football field.

Pentagon officials said the shells they would send to Ukraine were an upgraded version of a type used in 1991’s Operation Desert Storm. But the reality is a bit more complicated. The shells sent to kyiv can fly further than previous versions, but they contain the same grenades, which had misfire rates the Pentagon called unacceptably high.

Al Vosburgh, a retired army colonel trained in mine clearance, said once the shooting stops in Ukraine, it will take a massive awareness campaign to warn civilians of the risks of unexploded grenades before they cannot return home safely.

The biggest operational concern for Ukrainian soldiers, he said, is that the misfired grenades left on the ground by these shells cannot be safely moved by hand.

You have to go to great lengths to clear them because you’re not supposed to move them, said Mr. Vosburgh, who now heads the nonprofit demining group Golden West. In an area that has been saturated with them, you’re going to find a lot of misfires, so it’s a slow, methodical process to get rid of them.

But Biden administration officials have said they have no choice but to supply cluster munitions despite their enduring danger as Ukraine burns through artillery shells and attempts to make gains in a grueling counter-offensive against Russian troops.

Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, defended the use of the weapons and said Russia had used them since the start of the war. Ukraine has also used Russian-made cluster munitions and has repeatedly requested US-made weapons, knowing that the United States retains large reserves.

Ukraine would not use such ammunition in a foreign country, Sullivan said. It is their country they are defending. It is their citizens they are protecting and they are motivated to use any weapon system they have in a way that minimizes risk to those citizens.

Weapons of this type are banned by more than 100 countries, in part because more than half of those killed or injured by them are civilians. Neither the United States, nor Russia, nor Ukraine have signed the treaty prohibiting their storage or use.

Analysts say that up to 40% of small bombs in Russian cluster munitions ended up as misfires.

Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, spokesman for the Pentagon, said the Department of Defense is conducting comprehensive testing of cluster munitions in its stockpiles, and those we supply to Ukraine are being tested at a rate misfires less than 2.35%.

Such a rate would mean that for every two shells fired, approximately three unexploded grenades would remain scattered over the target area. But the failure rate of these grenades has been observed to be seven times higher in combat.

Briefing reporters on Friday, Colin H. Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, said shells sent to Ukraine were tested five times between 1998 and 2020.

The tests themselves are classified, he said, adding that he had great confidence in their results.

The timing of these tests matches the availability of a shell called the M864 whose production ceased in 1996, and an army official confirmed on Friday that the latest live-fire reliability tests of artillery fragmentation shells carried out by the service concerned M864 shells in Yuma, Arizona. , in 2020.

The misfire figures offered by Pentagon officials vary widely from what bomb disposal technicians and civilian deminers find on the ground in post-conflict areas, including the M864 projectile.

U.S. military bomb disposal specialists are trained to exercise extreme caution in locations where cluster munitions have been used and to expect that approximately 20 percent of all submunitions ammunition, regardless of its country of origin, does not explode.

The projectiles sent to Ukraine are commonly referred to by the name given to these small grenades: Enhanced Dual-Purpose Conventional Ammunition, or DPICM and pronounced by some officials as dee-PICK-ems.

The grenades, which are roughly the size and shape of a D-cell battery, are stabilized in flight by nylon tape running down from the top. Weighing less than half a pound each, they contain an explosive warhead that will fire a downward jet of molten metal capable of penetrating two and a half inches of armor plate.

The detonation also causes the steel case of the grenades to fragment outwards in hopes of injuring or killing unprotected enemy troops. These two anti-armor and anti-personnel functions are the two purposes referenced in the weapons name.

The Pentagon built millions of these artillery shells from the 1970s through the 1990s, according to government records, and fired 25,000 during the Persian Gulf War. Combined with the 17,200 ground-launched rockets carrying the same type of submunitions as those fired by the Army and Marine Corps, the United States launched more than 13.7 million grenades at Iraqi targets during the 1991 conflict.

Army and Marine Corps artillery shells of this type are tested in Yuma, Arizona, in a relatively flat area of ​​hard ground and free of vegetation, the ideal setting for the grenades to explode on impact .

But during a conflict, these shells are fired in a wide variety of locations, resulting in miss rates of up to 10% or even higher in some cases, especially when they land in water, sand, mud or soft ground such as plowed fields. The grenade fuzes launched by the M864 are designed to explode when they hit hard targets like armored vehicles and bunkers, Vosburgh said.

These rockets are impact-dependent, and if you land in something soft, you might not get the shock you need, Vosburgh said. Light grenades often snag in tree branches or bushes and also do not explode.

A senior defense official confirmed Friday evening that M864 shells would be sent to Ukraine and acknowledged that environmental factors could affect their performance, but said the Ministry of Defense did not believe terrain problems would cause a rate significantly higher misfires.

The United States military designed many of its modern designs of cluster munitions in the 1970s and 1980s with one primary mission in mind: to stop a Soviet invasion of Western Europe by dropping tens of millions of submunitions. ammunition on tanks and armored vehicles in what was then East Germany. during preparations for an attack.

