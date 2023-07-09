US Treasury Chief Yellen calls on China to cooperate on climate and other global challenges





BEIJING (AP) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday called on China to cooperate on climate change and other global challenges and not let disagreements over trade and other irritants derail relations.

In a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng, Yellen defended US restrictions on technology exports that anger Beijing. She said the two governments should not let such disagreements disrupt flourishing economic and financial relations.

We also face significant global challenges, such as over-indebtedness in emerging markets and developing countries and climate change, Yellen said. We have a duty, both to our own economies and to other countries, to cooperate.

Yellen is among a series of US officials due to visit Beijing as part of efforts to revive relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security and Taiwan, between other problems.

Yellen received a warm welcome from leaders including Premier Li Qiang, the No. 2 figure in the ruling Communist Party, though they gave no sign they would change policies that anger Washington and other governments.

Treasury officials said the purpose of the trip was to encourage communication and no agreement on major disputes was expected. They said Yellen should not meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Beijing halted climate talks with Washington last August in retaliation for a visit by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the House of Representatives to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by China as part of its territory.

President Joe Bidens’ climate envoy John Kerry is expected to become the next senior US official to visit China next week.

China and the United States are the world’s largest emitters of carbon responsible for climate change.

He, who is Xi’s top economic adviser and China’s top trade and financial envoy to the United States, said the two governments should return to an agreement struck last November by Biden and Xi to improve relations.

Both countries should act with a sense of responsibility for history, for the people and for the world, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He added that the United States should adopt a rational and pragmatic attitude and work with China to remain committed to common agreements between Xi and Biden.

China, which has lent billions of dollars to governments in Asia and Africa under the Xis Belt and Road Initiative to build ports and other infrastructure, signed an agreement last month to reduce Zambia’s debts in southern Africa. Treasury officials indicated earlier that this was an area where cooperation was producing results.

Also on Saturday, Yellen met with China’s new central bank governor, Pan Gongsheng, and people working in China’s climate-related financial sector.

During his meeting with He, Yellen reiterated his call for sound economic cooperation, a reference to complaints that Beijing is violating its free trade commitments by subsidizing and shielding its businesses from competition.

Yellen defended U.S. restrictions on technology exports, repeating a theme she raised during a Friday meeting with Li, the prime minister.

U.S. limits on Chinese access to processor chips and other technologies threaten to delay or derail efforts by ruling parties to develop telecommunications, artificial intelligence and other areas. Xi accused Washington in March of trying to hinder China’s development.

Beijing has been slow to retaliate, perhaps to avoid disrupting its own industries. But this week the government announced unspecified controls on exports of gallium and germanium, metals used in the manufacture of semiconductors and solar panels.

The United States will take targeted action to protect our national security, Yellen said. Although we may disagree on these actions, we must not allow this disagreement to lead to misunderstandings, especially those resulting from a lack of communication, which can unnecessarily aggravate our bilateral economic and financial relations.

