Blinken’s trip to the Caribbean could open a new chapter for US foreign policyExBulletin





NPR’s Scott Simon interviews Daniel Runde of the Center for Strategic and International Studies about Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent Caribbean trip and the state of US-Caribbean relations.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to the twin island nation of Trinidad and Tobago this week to meet with Caribbean leaders to discuss food and climate security and economic issues. It’s a remarkable trip for anyone paying close attention to the region, but especially for those who think the United States might be undervaluing its relationship with Caribbean countries. We are now joined by Daniel Runde. He is vice-president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Mr. Runde, thank you very much for being with us.

DANIEL RUNDE: Thanks for inviting me, Scott. It’s great to be sure.

SIMON: You wrote that the United States needs to be more involved in the Caribbean. Is Secretary Blinken’s visit a sign of this?

RUNDE: I thought that was an important step. I know President Biden met with many Caribbean leaders on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas last year. Vice President Harris has taken the lead on some of these issues. As you know, her father is from Jamaica, so she is the first West Indian Vice President we have ever had. However, I think the region continues to be – feels neglected, and I think there’s growing attention in the region from players like China. And so therefore, I think we need to pay more attention to the region, not just because China is paying more attention to it, but because of the potential that the Caribbean has to offer.

SIMON: Well, help us understand that potential.

RUNDE: You have a number of countries like the Bahamas with a very high GNP per capita, while you have others that are very poor, some of the poorest in the world, like Haiti. And they are largely peaceful democracies. There have been some challenges recently, but this is a region whose largest trading partner is the United States, and in some years the Caribbean is – collectively, our sixth largest trading partner. So we somehow underestimate its importance for our common future. We have a number of security bases in the Caribbean Basin. A number of countries in the 30-plus Caribbean Basin recognize Taiwan, as opposed to mainland China. And so it’s an area that’s often thought of in terms of tourism, and that’s a very incomplete understanding. I mean, it’s a region with some manufacturing and could have more manufacturing capacity. It’s a region with great potential in terms of proximity, which is a term we’ve talked about a lot since the pandemic, when people thought, well, maybe we should rethink where we buy and source or where we have supply chains. But I think we have to think about what kind of offer we are making to our friends in the Caribbean in terms of development, security and trade.

SIMON: For all the reasons you mentioned, the Caribbean is also of interest to China, isn’t it?

RUNDE: It really is. I think one of the reasons is that, you know, some Caribbean countries have significant natural resources. Sometimes there’s a tension from China because some Caribbean nations recognize Taiwan, and so every time a Caribbean nation moves from, say, recognition of Taiwan to the mainland, that means Taiwan has less and less diplomatic recognition. Huawei, the telecommunications company, is the technological backbone of much of the Caribbean’s telecommunications systems because it’s – unfortunately, it’s a high-quality, competitively priced technology offering that we don’t have haven’t found an alternative yet. So in the digital space, sometimes in the infrastructure space, sometimes in the commodity space, and sometimes let’s call it the geopolitical diplomatic space, China has interests in the Caribbean. The good news is that fear of China is forcing the United States to be more careful and a slightly better partner. And I think the area still feels neglected and looked down upon, and it does.

SIMON: Let me ask you about what I will simply call the Haiti challenge. Hunger levels, gang violence have soared there in recent years. I understand that Secretary Blinken has called for a multinational approach to try to help the nation’s police deal with the violence. What do you think should be the role of the United States?

RUNDE: So, so far, no one has really shown leadership on this issue. There were a lot of calls for it, but no one wanted to come forward. And I think there are several reasons for this. A lot of – what you might describe as the likely suspects who would run something like this – the United States, France, Canada and Brazil – don’t necessarily have – I’m not going to call it a deafening silence, but you haven’t heard CARICOM – it’s the grouping of Caribbean nations. You haven’t heard the CARICOM nation say, oh, we’re going to move forward and lead on this. I mean, Haiti has a long and complicated history with outside actors, including France, the United States, and the United Nations. So people of goodwill said that something had to be done to help Haiti, and they were right. But with all this tumultuous history, no one stepped forward. And I think – unfortunately, I think you will – I’m afraid no one will want to come forward because of all these bad experiences, if I can put it that way.

SIMON: Daniel Runde is senior vice-president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Thank you very much for being with us.

RUNDE: Thank you, Scott.

