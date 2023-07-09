Yellen’s visit to China: The world is big enough for the United States and China, according to the US Treasury Secretary





Beijing/Hong Kong CNN —

The world is big enough for the United States and China to prosper, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday after a visit to Beijing aimed at stabilizing relations between the world’s two largest economies. world.

Yellen said she had direct, substantive and productive talks with China’s new economic leadership, including Premier Li Qiang and Pan Gongsheng, the new Communist Party chief of China’s central bank.

No visit will solve our challenges overnight. But I expect this trip to help build a resilient and productive communication channel, Yellen told a press conference in Beijing.

Overall, I think my bilateral talks, which totaled about 10 hours over two days, were a step forward in our efforts to put US-China relations on a more secure footing.

Yellens’ trip marked the second visit by a US cabinet official to the Chinese capital in weeks as Washington seeks to put relations with Beijing back on track after months of heated tensions.

In recent months, while pushing to resume high-level diplomatic talks, the United States has imposed sanctions on Chinese companies, successfully pushed allies in Japan and the Netherlands to restrict sales of advanced semiconductors. to China and rallied other advanced economies to counter Beijing’s economic coercion.

But Yellen reiterated that the United States was not seeking to decouple from China, which she said would be disastrous for both countries and destabilizing for the world and virtually impossible to undertake.

There is an important distinction between decoupling, on the one hand, and, on the other, diversifying critical supply chains or taking targeted national security measures, she said.

She said the United States would continue to take targeted actions to protect its own national security interests and those of its allies, while ensuring that those actions were transparent, narrow in scope, and focused on clear objectives.

Following Yellens’ meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Saturday, a report by the official Xinhua news agency appears to suggest that the Chinese side has taken issue with this approach.

China believes that the generalization of national security is not conducive to normal economic and trade exchanges, she said. The Chinese side expressed concern over US sanctions and restrictive measures against China.

Yellen said the US and China have significant disagreements that need to be communicated clearly and directly, but noted that the Biden administration does not view US-China relations through the framework of a great power conflict. .

We believe the world is big enough for our two countries to prosper. Both nations have an obligation to manage this relationship responsibly: find a way to live together and share global prosperity, she said.

Yellen said she has conveyed to Chinese officials Washington’s serious concerns about China’s unfair economic practices, including market access barriers for foreign companies and intellectual property issues, and concerns about a recent increase in enforcement actions against US companies.

Beijing’s updated counterintelligence law and crackdown on Western consulting and due diligence firms have unnerved American businesses.

In recent months, Chinese authorities have interrogated staff at the Shanghai office of US consultancy Bain & Company and closed the Beijing office of Mintz Group, a US business due diligence firm, while detaining five of its local employees.

Yellen said no final decision has been made to limit outbound investment by U.S. companies in China, when asked about possible upcoming restrictions on foreign investment that may be implemented by Washington.

I was able to explain to my Chinese counterparts that if we apply such restrictions, we will do so in a transparent way, she said, adding that any new restrictions or sanctions would be very targeted and clearly directed narrowly at a few sectors. where we have specific national security concerns.

I want to dispel their fears that we are doing something that would have large-scale repercussions on the Chinese economy. This is not the case. That’s not the intention, she said.

The Biden administration is preparing new rules that could restrict US investment in certain sectors in China, according to several media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal and Politico.

Yellen said he discussed with Chinese officials areas of cooperation on global challenges, including working together to mobilize multilateral funding for climate action. US climate envoy John Kerry is expected to travel to China next, according to US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, although he did not provide a timetable for the trip.

Yellen said she also stressed the importance of ending Russia’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine, and said it was essential that Chinese companies avoid providing Russia with material support. for war or to escape sanctions.

