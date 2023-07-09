Synod on synodality: here are the delegates representing the United States and Canada





Cardinal Sean OMalley of Boston, appointed by Benedict XVI but also a member of Pope Francis’ advisory body of cardinals, was also asked by the pope to participate in the synod. Bishop Robert Prevost, recently appointed to the United States as head of the Dicastery of Bishops, will participate in it given his position as curial. And Archbishop William Skurla of the Archieparchy of Pittsburgh, the Metropolitan of all Ruthenian Catholics in the United States and Canada, will also attend the synod.

In Canada, Episcopal Conference picks include Archbishop Michael Miller of Vancouver, Bishop William McGrattan of Calgary, Bishop Raymond Poisson of Saint-Jrme-Mont Laurier and Auxiliary Bishop March Pelchat of Quebec. Also participating will be Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect emeritus of the Dicastery of Bishops, Cardinal Michael Czerny of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and Cardinal Grad LaCroix of Quebec, ordinary member of the Synod of Bishops.

The most controversial choice?

Many American popes appointed cardinals were expected; he did something similar at recent synods in 2018 and 2015, after those figures also failed to secure a nomination from their peers.

This makes Jesuit Father James Martin Pope Franciss the most controversial North American candidate, but also not a completely surprising choice.

Father Martin is famous for his advocacy to make the Catholic Church more welcoming to people with LGBTQ experiences. The popular media figure wrote Building a Bridge in 2017, was the subject of a documentary produced by Martin Scorsese last year and recently launched Outreach, a website that publishes articles critical of teaching and learning. pastoral approach of the Church related to same-sex attraction and gender. dysphoria.

Father Martin repeatedly asserted that he held Orthodox beliefs. Critics argue, however, that the approach of Jesuit clerics is not merely welcoming, as it downplays or even undermines Church teaching on sexuality. Whatever his real intentions, according to these critics, the effect of Father Martin’s advocacy has been to confuse the life of the Church and bring people back into the Church under the false pretense that it will change its immutable teaching on the nature of sexual acts and sacramental marriage.

Those who call for changes in the church’s approach to LGBTQ issues have long viewed synods as an opportunity to lobby, even resorting to political-style lobbying in the run-up to the Synod of 2018 on young people. With Fr. Martin among those inside the Synod hall and voting this time around, it seems such tactics will be less necessary.

Young people and women, but representative?

A guiding principle in expanding synod voting to non-bishops was to include more women and young people. In fact, half of the non-bishop attendees, or 21% of all voting members, were intended to be women and the other half to be young adults.

This is seen in the non-Episcopal North American delegation, which includes 10 people who were chosen by the Pope from a larger list of participants in the continental phase of the Synod.

(Story continues below)

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

At Catholic News Agency, our team is committed to reporting the truth with courage, integrity and faithfulness to our faith. We provide news about the Church and the world, seen through the teachings of the Catholic Church. When you subscribe to the CNA Update, we’ll send you a daily email with links to the news you need and, occasionally, breaking news.

As part of this free service, you may receive occasional offers from us on EWTN News and EWTN. We will not rent or sell your information and you can opt out at any time.

Three of the ten, all from the United States, appear to be young adults. Father Ivan Montelongo is a priest from the Diocese of El Paso, who was ordained only three years ago. The young priest, who was the resource person for the synodal process in his diocese, is active on Twitter, where he frequently likes and retweets figures like Chris Lamb and Austen Ivereigh, and publications like the National Catholic Reporter and America magazine.

Julia Oska, a Polish national, is an undergraduate student at St. Josephs University in Philadelphia, where she participated in synodal proceedings as part of the local archdiocese. A major in physics with a minor in theology and religious studies, Oska has described herself as a church-going feminist who aspires to one day become a professor of physics.

And Wyatt Olivas is an undergraduate at the University of Wyoming and a member of the Diocese of Cheyenne, where he served as a catechist and minister of music.

In addition to Oska, North American women attending the synod include Cynthia Bailey Manns, an African American who serves as director of adult education at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community in Minneapolis, a parish that has previously met trouble due to his illicit liturgies and controversial secular sermons before Mass from the pulpit, including a case in which a same-sex couple spoke about their partnership and having a child through IVF and surrogacy.

Catherine Clifford, theologian at Saint Paul University in Ottawa, will also be a voting member. Clifford recently co-edited the Oxford textbook on Vatican II with Massimo Faggioli, and focuses on ecclesiology, Christian unity and synodality. She has previously said that for doctrinal and disciplinary issues such as expanding the roles of women and having married priests, the governance style of the Church must change.

Other women include Sister Chantal Desmarais, a Canadian-dwelling nun who does karate and plays hockey; Sister Leticia Salazar, Chancellor of the Diocese of San Bernadino in California; and Linda Staudt, retired Catholic school administrator in Canada. Canadian Sister Elizabeth Davis will attend the Synod not as someone chosen by a bishop, but as the leader of the Sisters of Mercy of Newfoundland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/254753/synod-on-synodality-here-are-the-delegates-representing-the-us-canada The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos